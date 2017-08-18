Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Royal Canadian Navy awards Thales support contract for up to 35 years
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 18, 2017


Thales In-Service Support will provide refit, repair, and maintenance services for Canadian Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

The nearly $633 million contract, called AJISS, also covers Joint Support Ships and is initially for eight years of work. If Canada exercises contract options extending Thales' support for as long as 35 years, the overall value would be about $4.11 billion.

"As Canada's partner of choice for AJISS, Thales is committed to empowering Canadian industry to support this program for decades to come," Mark Halinaty, Thales' director in Canada, said in a company release Thursday. "Thales's ISS program solution will create jobs across Canada and will ensure that the ships are mission-ready, where and when they are needed, from coast to coast to coast."

Thales said the contract builds on the French company's 50-year history of in-service support for Royal Canadian Navy ships and involves project management, systems engineering and integrated logistics support.

Over the contract's potential 35-year duration, Canadian firms would benefit from nearly $189.9 million in research and development funding, Thales said.

FLOATING STEEL
NRL-developed Topcoat Applied on Entire Freeboard of Navy Ship
 Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
 Recently, a novel coating developed by researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) for the exterior topsides of Navy surface ships went beyond small area testing to covering the entire freeboard of an amphibious assault ship. Until April of 2017, NRL's single-component (1K) polysiloxane coating had only been tested on 400-800 sq.ft. areas of ships due to limited production quantities ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
FLOATING STEEL
Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
FLOATING STEEL
Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 Saab wins British Army training extension

 Computer system for Hawkei vehicles tested

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
FLOATING STEEL
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
FLOATING STEEL
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
FLOATING STEEL
Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement