Royal Canadian Navy awards Thales support contract for up to 35 years



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 18, 2017



Thales In-Service Support will provide refit, repair, and maintenance services for Canadian Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

The nearly $633 million contract, called AJISS, also covers Joint Support Ships and is initially for eight years of work. If Canada exercises contract options extending Thales' support for as long as 35 years, the overall value would be about $4.11 billion.

"As Canada's partner of choice for AJISS, Thales is committed to empowering Canadian industry to support this program for decades to come," Mark Halinaty, Thales' director in Canada, said in a company release Thursday. "Thales's ISS program solution will create jobs across Canada and will ensure that the ships are mission-ready, where and when they are needed, from coast to coast to coast."

Thales said the contract builds on the French company's 50-year history of in-service support for Royal Canadian Navy ships and involves project management, systems engineering and integrated logistics support.

Over the contract's potential 35-year duration, Canadian firms would benefit from nearly $189.9 million in research and development funding, Thales said.

