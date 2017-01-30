Russia, China pose growing threat to US Satellites warns Hyten



by Staff Writers



Washington (Sputnik) Jan 30, 2017



Russia and China are developing their anti-satellite capabilities and will soon pose a threat to the United States in space, US Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the head of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said.

"In the not-too-distant future, they will be able to use that capability to threaten every spacecraft we have in space. We have to prevent that, and the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war. So the United States is going to do that, and we're going to make sure that everybody knows we're prepared for war," Hyten said on Thursday, as quoted by the US Department of Defense.

According to the general, Russia is exploring anti-satellite capabilities, including lasers for use in space and other "capabilities that would threaten our satellites, and many of which would create debris."

He added that the use of such weapons can create a large amount of debris in orbit, which would hinder access to space.

Hyten also noted that China tested its capabilities "at multiple orbital regimes."

Russia and China have both declared their commitment to the use of space for peaceful purposes and are members of the United Nation's Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Source: Sputnik News