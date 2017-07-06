Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia blocks UN statement calling for N. Korea sanctions
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) July 6, 2017


China warns 'words and deeds' can raise N.Korea tensions
Beijing (AFP) July 6, 2017 - China on Thursday warned against "words and deeds" that could heighten tensions over North Korea, after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that Kim Jong-Un dubbed a gift to "American bastards".

Tuesday's launch marked a milestone in Pyongyang's decades-long drive for the capability to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike, and poses a stark foreign policy challenge for Donald Trump.

"We also call on relevant parties to stay calm, exercise restraint, refrain from words and deeds that may heighten tensions, and jointly make effort for the easing of tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council Wednesday that Washington was ready to use force if need be to deal with the threat of a nuclear-armed North Korea and singled out China as key to any diplomatic solution.

Her comments came after US President Donald Trump berated China on Twitter, saying that the country's trade with North Korea had surged by almost 40 percent in the first quarter.

"We will work with China," Haley said, "but we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day."

The United States is pushing for tougher sanctions on North Korea following the ICBM test.

Geng defended China's dealings with North Korea, insisting that Beijing has upheld UN sanction resolutions "in a comprehensive and earnest manner".

But, he added, "as a neighbouring country of the DPRK, China has maintained normal economic relations and trade. According to the DPRK-related resolutions, relevant economic sanctions should not harm the livelihood and normal humanitarian need of the DPRK," he said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

- 'We had to try' -

Trump has pushed China to put economic pressure on its Communist ally economically to strongarm the Stalinist regime into abandoning its nuclear and missile programmes.

Official Chinese customs data shows a 37.4 percent rise in yuan terms in overall trade and 30.6 percent in US dollars.

But China decided to stop buying North Korean coal in February and total imports from the North have steadily dropped every month from $207 million in January to $99 million in April.

"Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

The US leader had until recently nurtured friendly ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hosting him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April, when they agreed on a 100-day plan to improve US-Chinese trade relations.

The two leaders are due to meet again at the Group of 20 summit in Germany, which runs Friday and Saturday.

Russia on Thursday blocked a UN Security Council statement calling for "significant measures" in response to North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, arguing that the missile was in fact of medium range.

The United States had circulated the statement for adoption by the 15-member council after announcing plans for a new sanctions resolution, but Russia raised objections, UN diplomats said.

The draft statement recalled that the council had agreed to take "further significant measures" in the event of another nuclear test or missile launch and that the top UN body would "begin to work immediately on such measures."

Russia contested the statement's reference to an intercontinental missile launched by North Korea, diplomats said.

The Russian mission to the United Nations insisted it had not blocked the statement but rather suggested that the United States "make appropriate amendments to it."

"The Russian delegation could not agree to define the launch as an intercontinental ballistic missile test," the mission said, adding that the Russian defense ministry believed, based on its tracking systems, that the missile was of medium-range.

The United States refused to drop the reference to the intercontinental missile and negotiations on the proposed text ended, diplomats said. Security Council statements must be agreed unanimously.

The United States and the United Nations have said the Hwasong-14 launched on Tuesday was of intercontinental range.

The draft statement included a strong condemnation of the launch, setting the stage for a draft resolution on tougher sanctions that the United States said it planned to present in the coming days.

Addressing an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said Moscow opposed the move, arguing that "sanctions will not resolve the issue."

"Any attempts to justify a military solution are inadmissible and will lead to unpredictable consequences for the region," warned Safronkov.

"In the same manner, attempts to economically strangle North Korea are equally unacceptable, as millions of North Koreans remain in need of humanitarian aid," he added.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley called the launch "a clear and sharp military escalation" and warned that Washington was ready to use military force "but we prefer not to have to go in that direction."

The launch, described by leader Kim Jong-Un as a "gift" to Americans as they prepared to celebrate Independence Day, marked a milestone in Pyongyang's decades-long drive for the capability to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike.

China defends N.Korea efforts, after Trump outburst
 Beijing (AFP) July 4, 2017
 China defended its "relentless efforts" to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue on Tuesday following a Twitter outburst from US President Donald Trump, as Pyongyang claimed to have tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. The US president has piled pressure on China to use its diplomatic and economic clout over North Korea, its Communist ally, to persuade Pyongyang to stop its nuclear ... read more
