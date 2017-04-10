Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
Russia developing next-gen nuke bomber; USAF test drops inert nuke
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017


U.S. Air Force test drops inert nuclear bomb
Washington DC (UPI) Apr 14, 2017 - An inert B61-12 nuclear bomb was dropped by the U.S. Air Force over the Nellis Test and Training Range Complex in Nevada recently, officials announced this week.

The dropping of the bomb, the first of the upgraded B-61 variant, was to demonstrate the capability of an F-16 to employ the weapon and the functioning of the bomb's non-nuclear components, such as the arming and fire control system, radar altimeter, rocket motors and weapons control computer, the air Force said.

"The B61-12 gravity bomb ensures the current capability for the air-delivered leg of the U.S. strategic nuclear triad well into the future for both bombers and dual-capable aircraft supporting NATO," said Paul Waugh, AFNWC's Air-Delivered Capabilities director, said in a press release.

The test was conducted under a B-61 life-extension program the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, together with the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration. The B61-12 is to replace four versions of the B61 bomb in the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

B-2A, B-21, F-15E, F-16C/D, F-16 MLU, F-35 and PA-200 aircraft will be able to carry the weapon, the Air Force said.

The Kremlin expects an experimental prototype of Russia's next-generation strategic bomber to be delivered in the early 2020s, according to state media reports.

Russia's defense industry partners completed research and development work for the project, known as PAK DA, in 2016. Government officials said a contract for the aircraft's production was signed on Thursday.

"Now we are switching to the second stage: the development of design documentation and further on -- the manufacture of the aircraft's experimental prototypes," an unnamed Kremlin source was quoted saying by the TASS news agency.

"The military has signed a contract for the fulfillment of works at this stage with the United Aircraft-Building Corporation. The first experimental prototype is expected to be manufactured in the early 2020s.

Russia initially planned to begin testing the bomber between 2019 and 2020, but serial production for the Tu-160 aircraft reportedly delayed the program.

According to The Diplomat, the country plans to procure at least 50 more of the planes, which will be upgraded to the Tu-160M2 configuration.

PAK DA is now expected to take its first flight in 2025.

No easy way for US to back military threats to Pyongyang
 Washington (AFP) April 12, 2017
 President Donald Trump is raising pressure on North Korea, touting the US naval "armada" he ordered to the troubled peninsula and promising America will "solve the problem" if China won't help. He wants to stop Pyongyang from developing a long-range nuclear missile, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sees such a weapon as key to his regime's survival. The situation has the makings of a ... read more
