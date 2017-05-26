Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
 by Staff Writers
 Saint Petersburg (AFP) June 3, 2017


Russia is closing in on a deal with Turkey to supply its latest S-400 air-defence system to Ankara, Moscow said Saturday, in the latest sign of restored ties.

"Moscow and Ankara have almost finished discussing the technical side of the contract for S-400," Russian state giant Rostec said in a statement.

The firm said the finance ministries from the two countries were "discussing the possibility of providing Ankara a loan for the purchase".

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said he did not know the outcome of the financial negotiations and refused to give any more details on the sale as the "contract is not yet signed".

The potential sale of the hi-tech system by Russia to NATO-member Turkey marks the latest step in a dramatic turnaround in relations since the two fell out after Ankara downed a Russian warplane on the Syrian border in 2015.

Leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually managed to patch up ties and Russia has since rolled back most of the retaliatory sanctions it slapped on Turkey, except for a ban on tomatoes and scrapping of visa-free travel.

Russia moved the S-400 to Syria after Turkey shot down its warplane to protect its jets flying a bombing campaign in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

Ankara and Moscow are on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict with Moscow backing Assad and Turkey arming rebels, but have made a joint push to end fighting since late last year.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite
 Washington DC (Sputnik) May 26, 2017
 US defense giant Lockheed Martin won nearly $46 million to manufacture two Space Based Infrared System missile warning satellites, the Defense Department said in a press release. "Lockheed Martin Space Systems has been awarded a $45,999,901 modification to previously awarded contract for production of the fifth and sixth Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) geosynchronous missile-warning sa ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

 US successfully tests ICBM defense system

 Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon

 Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory
MISSILE DEFENSE
Australia buys AeroVironment Wasp AE for new small UAV program

 Drone vs. truck deliveries: Which create less carbon pollution?

 UAS Update with NSR Analyst Prateep Basu

 SkyGuardian drone tops 48 hours in air
MISSILE DEFENSE
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
MISSILE DEFENSE
European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract
MISSILE DEFENSE
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
MISSILE DEFENSE
EU, China grab spotlight in climate fight after US quits Paris deal

 US backsliding on Paris deal a gift for China

 John McCain visits 'Big Bad John' US destroyer in Vietnam

 France, Germany 'certain' Trump would honour NATO pledges
MISSILE DEFENSE
Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement