SUPERPOWERS
Russia seeks 'post-West' order as US vows loyalty to allies
 By Hui Min NEO, Bryan McManus
 Munich, Germany (AFP) Feb 18, 2017


US role 'necessary' in Baltic air defence: Lithuania
Vilnius (AFP) Feb 18, 2017 - Lithuania wants US President Donald Trump's administration to help beef up air defence in the Baltic region as security concerns grow over Russia, President Dalia Grybauskaite said Saturday.

She also warned that measures adopted last year by NATO to reinforce its eastern flank "are no longer sufficient".

Europe has been rattled by Trump's campaign rhetoric questioning NATO's relevance, and regional security was top of the agenda as Grybauskaite and fellow Baltic presidents from Estonia and Latvia met with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of the Munich security conference Saturday.

"Without the support of the US air defence systems, we will not have full protection," Grybauskaite told AFP in a telephone interview after the talks.

"Now we are trying to purchase some of the measures ourselves but direct US participation will be necessary," she added, without elaborating on the nature of the US role she is seeking.

Lithuania, the largest and southernmost of the three Baltic states, plans to buy Norwegian NASAMS medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems in the coming years but would still lack a long-range Patriot-type system.

Poland and Romania host two US missile interceptor stations that are part of NATO's larger European shield, due to become fully operational by 2018.

US and NATO officials insist the system is intended to counter the threat of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, particularly from so-called "rogue" states in the Middle East.

But with Poland's Redzikowo station just 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, Moscow views the system as a security threat on its doorstep.

Last year Russia deployed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into the heavily-militarised Kaliningrad, which borders both Lithuania and Poland and also holds frequent military drills in the region, rattling nearby NATO states.

The Kremlin has denied any territorial ambitions in its Soviet-era backyard and claims NATO is trying to encircle Russia.

In Munich, Pence sought on Saturday to reassure Washington's allies, saying: "Be assured that President Trump and our people are truly devoted to our transatlantic union."

Under Moscow's thumb in Soviet times, Poland and the Baltic states have been on edge since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

At a summit in Warsaw last year, NATO agreed to deploy multi-national battalions in each of them.

But Grybauskaite said Saturday that more needs to be done to address Russian military activity and called for speedier decision-making within the US-led alliance.

"We see that Warsaw agreements are no longer sufficient. We need a faster decision-making process," Grybauskaite said, adding she expected to see progress at a NATO summit later this year.

Grybauskaite also said the US had the "full right" to push European allies to boost their defence spending to two percent of gross domestic product.

Estonia and Poland are among the few NATO nations that meet the alliance's benchmark, while Lithuania and Latvia pledged to reach it next year.

Russia Saturday called for an end to what it said was an outdated world order dominated by the West after US Vice President Mike Pence pledged Washington's "unwavering" commitment to transatlantic allies in NATO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered a diametrically opposed global vision, just hours after Pence vowed to stand with Europe to rein in a resurgent Moscow.

"I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order -- a post-West one -- in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," said Lavrov.

The time when the West called the shots was over while NATO was a relic of the Cold War, he said.

In its place, Moscow wanted a relationship with Washington that is "pragmatic with mutual respect and acknowledgement of our common responsibility for global stability".

Moscow has been impatiently waiting for US President Donald Trump to make good on his pledge to improve ties which plunged to a post-Cold War low as Barack Obama slapped on sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and Russia's alleged meddling in Trump's election.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and voiced his willingness to work with him in fighting terrorism.

But in the face of growing heat over its links to Moscow, Trump's administration appears to be backing off the warmer words used earlier for the former Cold War foe.

- 'Greatest ally' -

Exasperated and worried by Trump's calling into question long-standing foreign policy assumptions, European leaders have warned Washington not to take transatlantic ties for granted.

On a European roadshow this week, Trump's lieutenants have sought to reassure jittery allies that the administration will hold fast to existing foreign policy, including maintaining sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Hours before Lavrov addressed the Munich Security Conference, Pence told the same forum that the United States will stay loyal to its old friends.

"The United States is and will always be your greatest ally. Be assured that President Trump and our people are truly devoted to our transatlantic union," Pence said.

The US would also not relent in pushing Russia to honour the Minsk ceasefire accords with Ukraine, he said.

"The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," the vice-president said.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Defence Secretary James Mattis said Russia must first "prove itself" and respect international law before there could be any improvement in relations strained by Moscow's Ukraine intervention and annexation of Crimea.

Likewise, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson indicated he would take a tough line in his dealings with Russia.

Following his first meeting with Lavrov in Bonn on Thursday, Tillerson said the US would cooperate with Moscow but only when doing so "will benefit the American people".

- 'Not a word on the EU' -

Despite the US charm offensive, European leaders gave a cautious reaction.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he "had no doubt that the American vice-president and the defence secretary will do everything to fulfil their commitments within NATO as in the past."

But tellingly, his confidence was ostensibly only extended specifically to Pence and Mattis.

When pressed for his view on Trump, he would only say: "I can only say what I have spoken about with Mr Pence. And that I have done and on that I have no doubt."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said he was "struck that (Pence) had not at any moment mentioned the EU", an institution which needs to take a bigger place in a world buffetted by a rise in nationalism and populism.

"I don't want to accuse Pence prematurely, he is going to Brussels on Monday and I hope that we will have a clear response on this question because Donald Trump gave the impression that he welcomes Brexit and that there would be more to come," said Ayrault.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile made no direct mention of Trump in her address in Munich.

She however, championed a clear message of international cooperation rather than a policy of isolationism -- in what could be a plea for the US not to retreat as it seeks an "America First" policy.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," she said.


