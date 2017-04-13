Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Russia slams US approval of Montenegro's NATO accession
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) April 13, 2017


Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday called the approval by the United States of Montenegro's accession to NATO a "deeply mistaken" move that creates divisions in Europe.

The decision by US President Donald Trump to sign off on the accession by the Balkan country to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation on Tuesday "reflects the logic of confrontation on the European continent and creates new dividing lines," the ministry said in a statement.

"We consider the course towards including Montenegro in NATO is deeply erroneous, goes fundamentally against the interests of people in this country and harms stability in the Balkans and in Europe as a whole," it said.

It added that the accession was forced upon Montenegro through what it called "puppet NGOs" that work to "create the illusion of public support for the one-sided policy of the Montenegrin authorities."

The population of Montenegro, on the Adriatic Sea, is mostly Orthodox Slavs and Moscow has long considered it to be in its sphere of influence.

The White House on Wednesday moved to accuse Moscow of being behind an attempted coup during Montenegro's October elections, which saw a group of Serbian nationals jailed last month.

The country hopes to become a NATO member later this year, which would reinforce the bloc's presence in the Balkans as Greece, Croatia and Albania are already members.

SUPERPOWERS
EU's Mogherini to make first to visit to Russia
 Brussels (AFP) April 12, 2017
 EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will make her first official visit to Russia this month, with relations strained to breaking point by the Ukraine conflict and the war in Syria. She will also visit China and India next week, her office said in a statement on Wednesday. Most attention is likely to focus on her trip to Moscow on April 24, with ties in deep freeze over its suppor ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
SUPERPOWERS
Orbital ATK contracted to support Sidewinder missile sale

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support

 Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability
SUPERPOWERS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. orders cannon bodies from Triumph Group

 Five views on the 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system

 NATO members form center to combat hybrid threats
SUPERPOWERS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
SUPERPOWERS
NATO essential but allies must pay up says Trump; Ryan to visit next week

 As NATO moves in troops, reforms hit Poland's military hard

 Poland hails 'historic' NATO battalion launch

 Trump flipflops on NATO, China, Russia, Syria, trade and more
SUPERPOWERS
Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists identify unusual force acting on nanoparticles

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement