Russia to Rearm Strategic Missile Forces With 5th-Generation Arms by 2027
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) May 08, 2017


The RS-24

Russia will have upgraded its Strategic Missile Forces with 5th-generation devices by 2027. All missile divisions of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will be rearmed with 5th-generation ballistic missile systems by 2027, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The development and adoption of a new missile system with a heavy missile, as well as new systems with missiles of a lighter class, will completely change the composition of the strike group of the Strategic Missile Forces: until 2027, all missile divisions will be rearmed with missile systems of the 5th-generation," the ministry said in a press release citing RVSN Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev.

The RS-24 Yars solid-fuel ballistic missile can carry multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads, and is designed to evade missile defense systems up to a range of 7,500 miles.

The RS-24 Yars was introduced into service in July 2010.

It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile (also a fifth-generation missile) that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo.

In the course of its development, the experience of the military operation of fifth generation's mobile ground missile systems was taken into account.

Source: Sputnik News

Lockheed Martin receives Trident missile contract
 Washington (UPI) May 1, 2017
 Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. has been awarded a $64.6 million dollar contract for engineering on the Common Compartment Strategic Weapons System. The contract includes testing of a special test vehicle, maintenance and the integration of the D5 Trident II SLBM to the system. The contract could increase to $94.1 million. Most of the work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif.
