Military Space News




SPACEWAR
Russian Aerospace Forces to Launch Over 20 Spacecraft Into Space
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 17, 2017


File image.

Russia's Aerospace Forces in 2017 are planning to launch 15 carrier rockets into space, during which over 20 spacecraft will be placed into orbit," the forces' commander, Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev, said Wednesday.

Additionally, three radar stations of missile warning system will start operating, he added.

"In order to increase the orbital grouping of spacecraft, 15 space launches of carrier rockets have been planned in order to place more than 20 spacecraft into orbit," Col. Gen. Bondarev said in an interview with Russia's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

On August 1, 2015, Russia established the Aerospace Forces as a result of integration of the Air Force and Aerospace Defense Forces.

The branch of the Russian Armed Forces is responsible for repelling aerospace threats, aviation support of troops, space facility observing and launching spacecraft, including military and dual-purpose satellite systems.

Source: Sputnik News

Silent Sentry: Defending the final frontier
 Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (AFNS) Mar 07, 2017
 Air, space and cyberspace - these are the three domains that the United States Air Force strives to defend. Of these domains, space has become one of the most crowded and competitive. At any given time, there are innumerable signals being transmitted to and from satellites, with each signal taking up space in the electromagnetic spectrum. "Space is now contested and congested," said Debora ... read more
