Russian Aerospace Forces to Launch Over 20 Spacecraft Into Space



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 17, 2017



Russia's Aerospace Forces in 2017 are planning to launch 15 carrier rockets into space, during which over 20 spacecraft will be placed into orbit," the forces' commander, Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev, said Wednesday.

Additionally, three radar stations of missile warning system will start operating, he added.

"In order to increase the orbital grouping of spacecraft, 15 space launches of carrier rockets have been planned in order to place more than 20 spacecraft into orbit," Col. Gen. Bondarev said in an interview with Russia's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

On August 1, 2015, Russia established the Aerospace Forces as a result of integration of the Air Force and Aerospace Defense Forces.

The branch of the Russian Armed Forces is responsible for repelling aerospace threats, aviation support of troops, space facility observing and launching spacecraft, including military and dual-purpose satellite systems.

Source: Sputnik News

