Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Russian Baltic Fleet Carries Out Air Defense Drills Using S-400 Systems
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 08, 2017


For a larger version of this image please go here.

The Russian Baltic Fleet's S-400 air defense systems destroyed more than 30 targets during drills. The Russian Baltic Fleet has carried out air defense drills in the Kaliningrad region using the latest S-400 missile systems, Baltic Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov said Tuesday.

"The air defense units of the Baltic Fleet have conducted drills in the Kaliningrad region, in which the crews of S-400 Triumf air defense systems have countered a massive attack of the simulated enemy," Martov told reporters. He added that over 30 targets have been destroyed during the drills.

S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system that has a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

S-500 to Strengthen Russia's 'Air Defense System of the 21 Century'
 Russia is in the process of creating an integrated national air defense system, which is expected to become fully operational once the cutting-edge S-500 Prometey surface-to-air missile system, also known as the 55R6M Triumfator-M, enters service, Major General Andrei Cheburin said.

Cheburin, commander of the missile defense division of the 1st Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, told the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that activities aimed at creating "an integrated national defense system of the 21st century are in full swing."

"This system will be finalized when [the Russian] Armed Forces receive the brand new long-range S-500 surface-to-air missile system and advanced radars," he explained.

The S-500 is currently in development. Russian defense officials have not specified when the next-generation air defense system will begin tests.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antey, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles). The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of 7 kilometers per second. The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers (more than 120 miles).

The system is capable of intercepting aircraft and UAVs, as well as destroying low-earth-orbit satellites, space destruction devices and orbital weaponry.

The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Russian Missile News
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE NEWS
China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries
 Beijing (UPI) Feb 6, 2017
 China plans to sell its new drone-capable air-to-surface AR-2 missile to foreign customers, according to the country's state-run media. The missile, developed by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, was recently tested in live-fire exercises to verify its capabilities. According to Chinese newspaper China Daily, the weapon can be integrated with a variety of military plat ... read more

MISSILE NEWS
New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
MISSILE NEWS
China tests its new super-accurate missile during war games

 China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
MISSILE NEWS
SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced
MISSILE NEWS
Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications
MISSILE NEWS
Denel to deliver armored vehicles to Namibia

 Army orders mortar fuzes for FMS customer

 Harris providing electronic warfare gear to Morocco

 Austria orders Pandur 6x6 armored personnel carriers
MISSILE NEWS
Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector
MISSILE NEWS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 China ships sail near disputed isles after Mattis visit: Japan

 US-Japan alliance 'cornerstone' of stability: Mattis

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO
MISSILE NEWS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement