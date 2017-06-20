Russian Soyuz Rocket Puts Military Satellite Into Earth's Orbit

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Plesetsk Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 26, 2017
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the Soyuz rocket has successfully put a military satellite to the Earth's orbit.
A Russian Soyuz rocket has successfully taken a military satellite to the Earth's orbit after blasting off earlier on Friday from the Plesetsk space port in northwestern Russia, its Defense Ministry said.
"The spacecraft, which was launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, has been placed into orbit as scheduled, its control has been taken over at 22:27 MSK [19:27GMT] by the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.
The Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket blasted off Friday at 9:04 p.m. local time. This was the second launch this year from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, almost 500 miles north of Moscow. Last month, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket placed another military satellite into orbit.
Source: Sputnik News
Washington DC (Sputnik) Jun 20, 2017
Defense contractor Engility announced in a statement on Thursday it has been awarded $42 million by the US Air Force to perform quality control assessments on spacecraft and launch vehicles. "Engility will provide technical analysis and risk assessments in a variety of areas such as reviewing and verifying space systems, ground systems and launch systems," the statement said. "Review ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement