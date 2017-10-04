Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Russian strike kills 38 fleeing civilians in east Syria: monitor
 by Staff Writers
 Beirut (AFP) Oct 4, 2017


Ex-Qaeda group denies leader injured in Russia strike
Beirut (AFP) Oct 4, 2017 - Al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate denied a claim from Moscow on Wednesday that its top leader had been seriously injured in a Russian air strike last month.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham denies what was circulated in the media about the injury of Sheikh Abu Mohamed al-Jolani and confirms that the sheikh is in good health and is carrying out fully all the duties entrusted to him," the group said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The statement came hours after Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Jolani had "received multiple serious shrapnel wounds, lost an arm and is in a critical condition".

A Russian air strike killed 38 civilians on Wednesday as they tried to cross the Euphrates river to escape fighting in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said nine children were among those killed as they tried to cross the river aboard rafts, escaping from areas where Russian-backed regime forces are battling the Islamic State group.

The monitor, which earlier gave a toll of 20 in the strikes, said the dead included an Iraqi family.

Deir Ezzor borders Iraq and civilians have fled into the province to escape the battles against IS in their own country.

Two campaigns are being fought against IS in east Deir Ezzor, with one on the western side of the Euphrates river that slices diagonally across the province led by Syrian troops and backed by ally Russia.

The second is being fought by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, on the eastern bank of the river.

The Observatory relies on a network of sources inside Syria, and says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

The group has reported hundreds of civilians killed in operations against IS in Deir Ezzor and neighbouring Raqa province, where the SDF is fighting with US support to capture the former jihadist bastion Raqa city.

On Tuesday, the Observatory said a US-led coalition strike in Raqa killed at least 18 civilians.

The coalition says it takes all measures possible to avoid civilian casualties and that it investigates each credible allegation.

Last month, it acknowledged the deaths of over 700 civilians in its strikes in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

Russia has not acknowledged any civilian deaths from its strikes since its intervened in Syria's war in 2015, and dismisses the Observatory's reporting as biased.

The deaths in Deir Ezzor on Wednesday prompted outrage from the opposition Syrian National Coalition which described the incident as a "heinous crime".

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

WAR REPORT
Iraq forces push into IS bastion Hawija
 Hawija, Iraq (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
 Iraqi forces pushed into the Islamic State group bastion of Hawija on Wednesday, commanders said, stepping up their assault against one of the jihadists' last enclaves in the country. Government and allied forces backed by a US-led coalition launched an offensive last month to oust IS from Hawija, a longtime insurgent bastion. The town is among the final holdouts from the territory seize ... read more
WAR REPORT
