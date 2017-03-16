Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017


Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales
Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017 - Lockheed Martin received an $80.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to study Aegis implementation studies for various international customers.

Under the modification, the company will examine how effectively foreign Aegis users are integrating and operating the maritime combat system. The study will target naval forces in Japan, South Korea, Spain, Australia and Norway.

The U.S. Department of Defense says most of the work will be performed in New Jersey with additional tasks being done in Japan and South Korea. Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract by November 2019.

The company received $54.9 million at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The Aegis combat system is a weapon control platform designed to allow surface vessels to engage submarines, land targets and other warships more efficiently. The system can also be used to protect equipped vessels from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft.

Russian military personnel from the country's Baltic Fleet recently completed a training exercise involving an S-400 air defense missile system.

During the event, Russian troops practiced coordinated defenses against a simulated sabotage attempt. The crews also conducted engineer reconnaissance and deployed the S-400 defense missile complexes, according to a Facebook post by Russia's defense ministry.

The S-400 Triumph Air Defense System, designated the SA-21 Growler by NATO forces, is an air defense solution developed by Russia's state-owned Almaz Central Design Bureau. The system replaced Soviet-era S-300P and S-200 platforms.

The system is built to engage a variety of airborne threats including fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ballistic and cruise missiles. The S-400 is capable of striking 36 targets simultaneously.

Kremlin defense officials are currently in talks with the government of Turkey, which has expressed interest in procuring the system to bolster its homeland security capabilities. Russian state media has reported the two entities are close to finalizing an agreement for a purchase.

MISSILE NEWS
Orbital ATK supplying rocket-launched flares for U.S. military
 Boulder CO (UPI) Mar 15, 2017
 Orbital ATK is to produce more than 23,000 visible and infrared spectra rocket-launched flares for use by the U.S. military. The order for the M257 and M278 flares for the Hydra-70 family of rockets comes under a follow-on contract modification from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. "Orbital ATK's illuminating flares give our servicemen and women the edge they need, ... read more
