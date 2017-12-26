Russia's New Reconnaissance Satellite to Reach Orbit in Early 2018



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 26, 2017



The experimental small spacecraft (EMKA) was developed by the VNIIEM Corporation, one of the leading developers of remote sensing satellites, according to the Izvestia newspaper.

The new experimental reconnaissance satellite for monitoring the Earth's surface, developed by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos subsidiaries, will be placed into orbit in early 2018, media reported on Wednesday citing sources in the space industry.

The media outlet noted that advantages of the satellite over similar devices were its compactness and low weight.

Furthermore, modern technologies enable such devices to observe the Earth even in sub-meter resolution.

Another source told the newspaper that the reconnaissance satellite would be launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia's north-western Arkhangelsk Region atop Soyuz-2.1v light carrier rocket.

Source: Sputnik News

