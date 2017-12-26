Russia's New Reconnaissance Satellite to Reach Orbit in Early 2018

|.
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 26, 2017
The experimental small spacecraft (EMKA) was developed by the VNIIEM Corporation, one of the leading developers of remote sensing satellites, according to the Izvestia newspaper.
The new experimental reconnaissance satellite for monitoring the Earth's surface, developed by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos subsidiaries, will be placed into orbit in early 2018, media reported on Wednesday citing sources in the space industry.
The media outlet noted that advantages of the satellite over similar devices were its compactness and low weight.
Furthermore, modern technologies enable such devices to observe the Earth even in sub-meter resolution.
Another source told the newspaper that the reconnaissance satellite would be launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia's north-western Arkhangelsk Region atop Soyuz-2.1v light carrier rocket.
Source: Sputnik News
Sanya, China (XNA) Dec 18, 2017
China's southern island province of Hainan has unveiled a satellite launch plan to assist remote sensing coverage over the South China Sea. The Sanyan Institute of Remote Sensing said the mission would start in 2019, when it would launch three optical satellites. After that, it will add another three optical satellites, two hyperspectral satellites and two SAR satellites to complete ... read more
