Russia's Next-Gen Military Satellite Launched Atop Soyuz-2.1b Carrier - MoD
 by Staff Writers
 Plesetsk, Russia (Sputnik) May 26, 2017


Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a next-generation military satellite has successfully launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The spacecraft was sent from pad 4 of Plesetsk's Site 43 at 06:34 GMT.

"The Aerospace Forces' Space Forces combat crew successfully implemented the launch of 'Soyuz-2.1b' medium capacity carrier rocket with a next-generation spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

A third launch site for light Soyuz carrier rockets is expected to be constructed at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2021-2025, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.

"Our program in 2018 plans to reconstruct the second launch complex for the Soyuz-2 medium capacity launch vehicle, and from 2021 to 2025 to build a third launch complex for small-lift Soyuz carrier rockets," Deputy Minister Timur Ivanov told reporters.

Defense Officials Describe Priorities for Operating in Contested Space Domain
 Washington DC (AFNS) May 24, 2017
 Space enables everything the joint force does and the national security space architecture must protect and defend that capability in a contested environment, officials from the Air Force, the intelligence community and the Defense Department told a House panel in recent testimony. Air Force Gen. John Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command and Air Force Lt. Gen. David Buck, commande ... read more
