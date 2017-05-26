Russia's Next-Gen Military Satellite Launched Atop Soyuz-2.1b Carrier - MoD



by Staff Writers



Plesetsk, Russia (Sputnik) May 26, 2017



Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a next-generation military satellite has successfully launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The spacecraft was sent from pad 4 of Plesetsk's Site 43 at 06:34 GMT.

"The Aerospace Forces' Space Forces combat crew successfully implemented the launch of 'Soyuz-2.1b' medium capacity carrier rocket with a next-generation spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

A third launch site for light Soyuz carrier rockets is expected to be constructed at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2021-2025, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.

"Our program in 2018 plans to reconstruct the second launch complex for the Soyuz-2 medium capacity launch vehicle, and from 2021 to 2025 to build a third launch complex for small-lift Soyuz carrier rockets," Deputy Minister Timur Ivanov told reporters.

Source: Sputnik News

