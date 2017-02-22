Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017



The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service, and also its US counterpart - the Patriot Advanced Capability-3.

The test unit of Russia's next-generation S-500 air defense system will be ready by 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Sputnik. The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system currently under development in Russia.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.

The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers, including satellites outfitted with electro-optical surveillance systems.

US defense officials are concerned that the S-500 missile defense system is so good that the best stealth warplanes in the Pentagon's arsenal will be unable to do anything about it.

"It is clear the S-500 is intended to serve as a high-altitude antiballistic missile system for home defense, and that its very long range could make it useful for anti-access/area denial and antisatellite tasks.

"It is also evident that it is designed to be mobile and hard to detect or hack into, so as to resist air-defense suppression strikes," Sebastien Roblin wrote for the National Interest.

The first regiment of the S-500 missile systems that are believed to have no equal in the world will defend Moscow and central Russia.

Source: Sputnik News