CYBER WARS
SAIC to provide cyber support for Marine Corps
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017


The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command is to receive comprehensive cyber support and protection services from SAIC.

The task order from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific to Science Applications International Corp. is for one year with two one-year options. Its total value is $27 million if all options are exercised.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Marine Corps as their new cyber operational and analytical services provider," Tom Watson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Navy and Marine Corps Customer Group, said in a press release. "Our team's efforts in research and development, network analysis, incident response, intelligence, data science, and network management will directly support MARFORCYBER efforts to update policies and integrate new technologies to unify the Marine Corps Enterprise Network and make it more resilient."

Work under the task order -- comprehensive cyber support services for systems architecture, cyber defense and offense, planning, information assurance, and engineering – will also be performed for subordinate commands, such as the Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group and the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group.

SAIC said work will safeguard the command's IT infrastructure against cyber-based attacks and protect its technologies and capabilities.

Work under the order will be conducted at bases in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, and Florida.

China tightens rules for online news providers
 Beijing (AFP) May 3, 2017
 China has issued new internet regulations increasing Communist party control over online news providers, the latest step in the country's push to tighten its policing of the web. The ruling party oversees a vast apparatus designed to censor online content deemed politically sensitive, maintaining that such measures are necessary for the protection of national security. Sites blocked due ... read more
 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

