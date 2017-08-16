SAIC to support Marine Combat Operations Center in $39M task order



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017



Science Applications International Corporation will provide engineering services to support the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Operations Center, under a new purchase order.

The $39 million award -- issued by the Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic -- is for one year with four one-year options, according to a company news release.

The Marine's Combat Operations Center is a deployable facility for enhanced command and control and situational awareness to provide a tactical common operational picture for all levels of the Marine Air Ground Task Force.

The Virginia-based SAIC will provide engineering, logistics, testing, software integration, software development, information assurance and software security and programmatic support services to operate and maintain the operations center system.

"The COC is the cornerstone command and control suite for deployed Marines," Tom Watson, SAIC's senior vice president and general manager of the Navy and Marine Corps Customer Group, said in the release. "We are proud to have been selected to continue to provide the USMC with modern hardware and secure, reliable software."

Additional task order details were not disclosed.

