Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
SAIC unveils ACV 1.1 prototype for U.S. Marines
 by Ryan Maass
 Charleston, S.C. (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Science Applications International Corporation unveiled its first Amphibious Combat Vehicle 1.1 to the U.S. Marine Corps during a ceremony in Charleston, S.C.

The Marine Corps is set to receive 16 of the vehicles, which are also being produced by BAE Systems. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March.

"We are confident that this vehicle is equipped with the latest technology which will strengthen the amphibious capabilities of the USMC today and into the future," SIAC general manager Tom Watson said in a press release.

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle 1.1, or ACV 1.1, is being delivered to replace the Marine Corps' aging fleet of amphibious assault vehicles. The 8x8 wheeled, armored vehicle is designed to perform armored troop transport from naval vessels to the shore. It can also support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The branch selected SAIC and BAE Systems in November 2015 to produce prototypes for the platform. The two companies were awarded separate engineering, manufacturing and development contracts for the project with values adding up to over $255.5 million.

BAE Systems rolled out the first prototype in December 2016.

The earlier stages of the ACV 1.1 production effort were stalled by a contract protest by General Dynamics after the company was defeated in the Marine Corps' bidding process. Lockheed Martin and Advanced Defense Vehicle Systems were also in the running.

"SAIC is incredibly proud to deliver this modern, high-tech, highly-capable solution to the Marine Corps. Our employees and team members worked tirelessly to successfully deliver this solution to the Marine Corps on time despite delays due to an initial contract award protest," Watson added.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 ACV 1.1 completes its swim test in Charleston, South Carolina. During the past decade, SAIC has upgraded more than 40,000 vehicles for the DoD in its 360,000 sq. ft. production facility in Charleston. Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin to perform full-rate eCASS production for U.S. Navy
 Orlando, Fla. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
 Lockheed Martin secured a $166 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform full-rate production for 63 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems. The technology to be delivered is a follow-up to the Navy's existing equipment used to verify combat readiness for the branch's aircraft. The electronic Consolidated Automated Support System, or eCASS, is designed to be compa ... read more

FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
FLOATING STEEL
UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles

 Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects

 Thales, Bharat Dynamics ink STARStreak capability transfer deal
FLOATING STEEL
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 Israeli warplanes shoot down Hamas drone: army

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle
FLOATING STEEL
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
FLOATING STEEL
UAE orders battle management system from Harris

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns

 Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant
FLOATING STEEL
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
FLOATING STEEL
Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Pence reassures Europe, demands NATO funds

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement