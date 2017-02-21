SAIC unveils ACV 1.1 prototype for U.S. Marines



by Ryan Maass



Charleston, S.C. (UPI) Feb 21, 2017



Science Applications International Corporation unveiled its first Amphibious Combat Vehicle 1.1 to the U.S. Marine Corps during a ceremony in Charleston, S.C.

The Marine Corps is set to receive 16 of the vehicles, which are also being produced by BAE Systems. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March.

"We are confident that this vehicle is equipped with the latest technology which will strengthen the amphibious capabilities of the USMC today and into the future," SIAC general manager Tom Watson said in a press release.

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle 1.1, or ACV 1.1, is being delivered to replace the Marine Corps' aging fleet of amphibious assault vehicles. The 8x8 wheeled, armored vehicle is designed to perform armored troop transport from naval vessels to the shore. It can also support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The branch selected SAIC and BAE Systems in November 2015 to produce prototypes for the platform. The two companies were awarded separate engineering, manufacturing and development contracts for the project with values adding up to over $255.5 million.

BAE Systems rolled out the first prototype in December 2016.

The earlier stages of the ACV 1.1 production effort were stalled by a contract protest by General Dynamics after the company was defeated in the Marine Corps' bidding process. Lockheed Martin and Advanced Defense Vehicle Systems were also in the running.

"SAIC is incredibly proud to deliver this modern, high-tech, highly-capable solution to the Marine Corps. Our employees and team members worked tirelessly to successfully deliver this solution to the Marine Corps on time despite delays due to an initial contract award protest," Watson added.