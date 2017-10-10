Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government
 by Staff Writers
 Luxembourg (SPX) Oct 10, 2017


illustration only

SES reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, SES Government Solutions (SES GS), has won several key contracts to provide critically important managed network services leveraging SES's unique high throughput, low latency Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) O3b satellite network capabilities. By the end of 2017, SES GS will be delivering nearly 4 Gigabits per second of managed O3b services supporting 13 sites globally to customers ranging from the Department of Defense (DoD) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The U.S. Government (USG) has already deployed and integrated MEO-enabled solutions to multiple locations worldwide. These locations utilize the distinctive and unique performance parameters offered by the O3b-enabled solution.

USG customers have leveraged SES's MEO capabilities to satisfy requirements that vary from niche services, such as large file transfer or backhaul of "big data", to providing backbone services to support an entire enterprise. The low latency features of SES's MEO-enabled network are also important as they enable the USG to take advantage of cloud-based applications.

Demand for MEO services for defense and security applications is on the rise, with a recent Department of Defense Request for Information (RFI) further demonstrating the USG need for expanded low latency capabilities. SES's innovative approach to provide resilient commercial satellite capacity has the potential to dramatically improve the ability of the USG to satisfy challenging communications and data-centric applications.

"2017 has been an exceptional year for SES GS, supporting U.S. Government customers with ground-breaking satellite communication services," said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions.

"As we look at the emerging U.S. Government requirements for a more resilient National Security architecture, the combination of both SES's MEO and GEO solutions are clear differentiators. Our USG customers are looking for secure and scalable global connectivity, which our MEO and GEO fleet provides.

"We are proud of our position as a trusted industry partner and look forward to contributing to future efforts as the SES MEO fleet continues to expand, with additional O3b satellites scheduled for launch in 2018 and 2019, followed by the O3b mPOWER system a few years later."

82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
 The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander ... read more
