SM-6 missile completes final round of tests



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Apr 28, 2017



The U.S. Navy completed a final series of tests for Raytheon's SM-6 missile, also known as the RIM-174 ERAM, certifying it for full operational capability.

"The U.S. Navy began deploying SM-6s four years ago, but we've continued to give it software upgrades and test it in every possible scenario to learn more about what it could do," Mike Campisi, Raytheon's SM-6 senior program director, said in a press release. "We've continued to raise the bar, and the missile has exceeded it every time."

Four missiles were fired at a variety of land-launched targets, including supersonic and subsonic missiles. All four test fires successfully intercepted their targets.

The SM-6 is designed to target aircraft and conventional missiles, surface targets and ballistic missiles in their terminal phase of descent. Depending on the target, it has a range of up to 230 miles and travels at a top speed of up to Mach 3.5. It carries a 140-pound warhead and is guided by semi-active and active radar.

The missile is launched from surface ships using the MK 41 Vertical Launch System deployed on Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Raytheon says it is only missile in the world that can target air, surface and ballistic missile targets.

In March 2016, it was first used on a surface target, sinking the decommissioned frigate USS Reuben James. The missile has been approved for international sales to select countries as of January.

Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017





Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has been awarded a $99.5 million modification to a previous contract to integrate the Navy's Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures. The system will serve on aircraft with both the Navy and Air Force. The program includes weapon replaceable assemblies and support equipment, 302 advanced threat warning sensors, 41 control indicator units, 41 2103 signal pr ... read more

Related Links

