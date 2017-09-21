Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEWAR
SSL selected by US Air Force to validate hosted payload scenarios
 by Staff Writers
 Palo Alto CA (SPX) Sep 21, 2017


"SSL has significant experience integrating hosted payloads into our leading commercial spacecraft platform, the SSL 1300," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.

SSL, a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, has announced it was selected by Innoflight, Inc., a veteran-owned business specializing in electronics systems for Defense and Aerospace, to provide a high fidelity simulation environment for testing the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.

The capability, which is being developed for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) as part of its Secure IP Payload Accommodation Demonstration Project, will enable SMC to demonstrate cybersecure payload hosting scenarios, concepts of operation, and cybersecurity controls.

The capability will also demonstrate advanced, secure internet protocol connections between a government payload operations center and the hosted payload using the existing satellite operator's networking infrastructure, eliminating the high cost of specialized space to ground communication systems.

"SSL has significant experience integrating hosted payloads into our leading commercial spacecraft platform, the SSL 1300," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.

"Our commercial experience positions us well to provide the precise test environment that Innoflight requires to demonstrate how its secure interface solution will ensure cybersecurity for U.S. government missions. This work will become an integral part of SSL's secure interface for hosted payloads, and will make the benefits of the hosted payload model more readily accessible to both government and commercial customers."

The hosted payload interface is expected to play a key role in enabling resilient, next-generation space architectures.

"A key factor in our selection of SSL to work with us in support of SMC was the company's leadership in commercial satellite design," said Jeffrey Janicik, President of Innoflight.

"Our test environment will benefit from SSL's global reach and high level experience with hosted payloads and secure communications."

SPACEWAR
Iran relaunches space ambitions after uproar over satellites
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 15, 2017
 Iran's on-off space programme has received a boost after a recent satellite launch was seen to annoy Washington, with Tehran dusting off plans for a manned mission, perhaps with Moscow's assistance. "Ten skilled pilots are currently undergoing difficult and intensive training so that two of them... can be selected for the space launch," the head of the science ministry's aerospace research c ... read more
Related Links
 SSL
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEWAR
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest
SPACEWAR
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
SPACEWAR
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

 Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch
SPACEWAR
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SPACEWAR
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
SPACEWAR
L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports
SPACEWAR
France's Macron at UN defends Iran, climate deals

 Israel gets first joint US military base

 Japan to fund Marine Corps facilities on Guam pending Okinawa move

 China jabs back at Trump's barb over South China Sea
SPACEWAR
New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement