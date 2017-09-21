SSL selected by US Air Force to validate hosted payload scenarios

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Palo Alto CA (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
SSL, a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, has announced it was selected by Innoflight, Inc., a veteran-owned business specializing in electronics systems for Defense and Aerospace, to provide a high fidelity simulation environment for testing the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.
The capability, which is being developed for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) as part of its Secure IP Payload Accommodation Demonstration Project, will enable SMC to demonstrate cybersecure payload hosting scenarios, concepts of operation, and cybersecurity controls.
The capability will also demonstrate advanced, secure internet protocol connections between a government payload operations center and the hosted payload using the existing satellite operator's networking infrastructure, eliminating the high cost of specialized space to ground communication systems.
"SSL has significant experience integrating hosted payloads into our leading commercial spacecraft platform, the SSL 1300," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.
"Our commercial experience positions us well to provide the precise test environment that Innoflight requires to demonstrate how its secure interface solution will ensure cybersecurity for U.S. government missions. This work will become an integral part of SSL's secure interface for hosted payloads, and will make the benefits of the hosted payload model more readily accessible to both government and commercial customers."
The hosted payload interface is expected to play a key role in enabling resilient, next-generation space architectures.
"A key factor in our selection of SSL to work with us in support of SMC was the company's leadership in commercial satellite design," said Jeffrey Janicik, President of Innoflight.
"Our test environment will benefit from SSL's global reach and high level experience with hosted payloads and secure communications."
Tehran (AFP) Sept 15, 2017
Iran's on-off space programme has received a boost after a recent satellite launch was seen to annoy Washington, with Tehran dusting off plans for a manned mission, perhaps with Moscow's assistance. "Ten skilled pilots are currently undergoing difficult and intensive training so that two of them... can be selected for the space launch," the head of the science ministry's aerospace research c ... read more
Related Links
SSL
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement