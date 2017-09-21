SSL selected by US Air Force to validate hosted payload scenarios



by Staff Writers



Palo Alto CA (SPX) Sep 21, 2017



"SSL has significant experience integrating hosted payloads into our leading commercial spacecraft platform, the SSL 1300," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.

SSL, a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, has announced it was selected by Innoflight, Inc., a veteran-owned business specializing in electronics systems for Defense and Aerospace, to provide a high fidelity simulation environment for testing the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.

The capability, which is being developed for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) as part of its Secure IP Payload Accommodation Demonstration Project, will enable SMC to demonstrate cybersecure payload hosting scenarios, concepts of operation, and cybersecurity controls.

The capability will also demonstrate advanced, secure internet protocol connections between a government payload operations center and the hosted payload using the existing satellite operator's networking infrastructure, eliminating the high cost of specialized space to ground communication systems.

"SSL has significant experience integrating hosted payloads into our leading commercial spacecraft platform, the SSL 1300," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems.

"Our commercial experience positions us well to provide the precise test environment that Innoflight requires to demonstrate how its secure interface solution will ensure cybersecurity for U.S. government missions. This work will become an integral part of SSL's secure interface for hosted payloads, and will make the benefits of the hosted payload model more readily accessible to both government and commercial customers."

The hosted payload interface is expected to play a key role in enabling resilient, next-generation space architectures.

"A key factor in our selection of SSL to work with us in support of SMC was the company's leadership in commercial satellite design," said Jeffrey Janicik, President of Innoflight.

"Our test environment will benefit from SSL's global reach and high level experience with hosted payloads and secure communications."

Tehran (AFP) Sept 15, 2017





Iran's on-off space programme has received a boost after a recent satellite launch was seen to annoy Washington, with Tehran dusting off plans for a manned mission, perhaps with Moscow's assistance. "Ten skilled pilots are currently undergoing difficult and intensive training so that two of them... can be selected for the space launch," the head of the science ministry's aerospace research c ... read more

Related Links

