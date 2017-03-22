ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 22, 2017



ST Engineering has received a contract from Singapore's defense ministry to produce and supply its Next Generation Armored Fighting Vehicle.

Singapore is procuring the platform as a replacement for its aging Ultra M113 AFV. The country's government is expecting deliveries to begin in 2019.

Under the contract, ST Engineering subsidiary ST Kinetics will also provide integrated logistics support, spares, training and documentation for the new vehicle. The company says the armored fighting vehicle, or AFV, is an advanced platform which will be used to boost the firepower and maneuverability of Singapore's armed forces.

ST Engineering did not disclose the number of platforms to be produced or the value of the contract it received from the Singaporean government.

The Next Generation Armored Fighting Vehicle was first unveiled in June 2016. The platform's development is also being supported by Singapore's Defense, Science and Technology Agency in collaboration with the country's armed forces.

The new vehicle will be crewed by three people, including a driver, commander and gunner. A troop compartment located at the rear of the vehicle is able to accommodate up to eight dismounted troops.

