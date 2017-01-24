Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 24, 2017


The S-500, designed by Almaz Antey, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles). The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of 7 kilometers per second. The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers (more than 120 miles).

Russia is in the process of creating an integrated national air defense system, which is expected to become fully operational once the cutting-edge S-500 Prometey surface-to-air missile system, also known as the 55R6M Triumfator-M, enters service, Major General Andrei Cheburin said.

Cheburin, commander of the missile defense division of the 1st Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, told the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that activities aimed at creating "an integrated national defense system of the 21st century are in full swing."

"This system will be finalized when [the Russian] Armed Forces receive the brand new long-range S-500 surface-to-air missile system and advanced radars," he explained.

The S-500 is currently in development. Russian defense officials have not specified when the next-generation air defense system will begin tests.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antey, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles). The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of 7 kilometers per second. The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers (more than 120 miles).

The system is capable of intercepting aircraft and UAVs, as well as destroying low-earth-orbit satellites, space destruction devices and orbital weaponry.

The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Russian Defense News
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE DEFENSE
SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control
 Cape Canaveral AFS FL (SPX) Jan 20, 2017
 After a successful evening launch, the third U.S. Air Force Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO satellite is now responding to commands as planned, approximately 37 minutes after lift-off. Built by Lockheed Martin, SBIRS GEO Flight 3 is equipped with powerful scanning and staring sensors that collect and transmit infrared surveillance information to ground stations. This information is ... read more

MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 S. Korea's acting president urges 'swift' THAAD deployment

 S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'

 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon wins $235 million SM-6 production contract

 Russian Smerch, Uragan Rocket Launchers to Get Stealth Cloaks

 U.S. Navy helos getting Lockheed Martin counter-missile capability

 India test-fires guided Pinaka Rocket Mark-II
MISSILE DEFENSE
AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms

 Liteye, Tribalco to deliver AUDS systems to U.S. armed forces
MISSILE DEFENSE
Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices

 BAE Systems contracted for radio frequency countermeasure services
MISSILE DEFENSE
EDA launches program to improve IED detection

 U.S. Army orders rough-terrain forklifts

 Retired US generals to Trump: 'Torture is unnecessary'

 What Russia's railgun can really do
MISSILE DEFENSE
Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Damascus says Israel missiles caused airbase explosions

 Saudi unblocks military aid to Lebanon: Lebanese source
MISSILE DEFENSE
James Mattis sworn in as Trump's defense secretary

 Pentagon chief vows 'unshakeable commitment' to NATO

 Japan to conduct simulated drills for China-Taiwan clash

 Pentagon prepares new military options for Trump
MISSILE DEFENSE
Creating atomic scale nanoribbons

 New research helps to meet the challenges of nanotechnology

 Lighting up ultrathin films

 Zeroing in on the true nature of fluids within nanocapillaries



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement