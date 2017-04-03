Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
S. Korea, Japan, US hold drill against N. Korea submarines
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) April 3, 2017


South Korea, Japan and the US held a joint naval exercise Monday aimed at countering missile threats from North Korean submarines, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid mounting concerns over the hermit state's weapons programme.

Pyongyang is on a quest to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year.

The three-day drills involving more than 800 troops kicked off after US President Donald Trump warned Sunday that the United States is prepared to act unilaterally to deal with North Korea's nuclear program if China proves unwilling to help.

The exercise began off South Korea's southern coast near Japan, featuring multiple naval destroyers and helicopters used in anti-submarine warfare, the ministry said.

It was aimed at "ensuring effective response to the North's submarine threats including the submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM)," and "demonstrates the three countries' strong determination", according to the ministry.

Tensions have escalated in the region following a series of missile launches by North Korea in recent months and reports suggesting Pyongyang may be preparing another atomic test.

In February the North simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast, three of which fell provocatively close to Japan, in what it said was a drill for an attack on US bases in the neighbouring Asian country.

Last August Pyongyang also successfully test-fired a SLBM 500 kilometres towards Japan, far exceeding any previous sub-launched tests, in what the North's leader Kim Jong-Un hailed as the "greatest success."

A nuclear-capable SLBM system would take the North's threat to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a "second-strike" capability in the event of an attack on its army bases.

Analysts say that while Pyongyang has made faster progress in its SLBM system than originally expected, it is still years away from deployment.

The isolated North is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology.

NUKEWARS
US boost sanctions pressure on NKorea over nuclear program
 Washington (AFP) March 31, 2017
 The US Treasury hit 11 North Korean business representatives and an industrial firm with sanctions Friday, seeking to further isolate the country's economy for pursuing nuclear weapons. Most of the officials were based in China and Russia for companies the Treasury said acquire materials, technology and financial support for North Korea's defense industry. The company named to the sancti ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors

 Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks
NUKEWARS
Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile
NUKEWARS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
NUKEWARS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
NUKEWARS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall

 U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq
NUKEWARS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India
NUKEWARS
Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'

 US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit
NUKEWARS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement