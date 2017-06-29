S. Korea to offer North treaty for denuclearisation: minister

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) June 29, 2017
South Korea's new government will seek to sign a peace treaty with the North if it abandons its nuclear weapons, a minister said Thursday.
Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-Sung's comments came hours before South Korea's new leader Moon Jae-In -- who backs engagement with Pyongyang -- was set to hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump, with the North's growing nuclear and missile threats casting a long shadow.
The two Koreas are still technically at war because a peace treaty was never agreed to replace the 1953 armistice that ended the conflict on the peninsula.
The US -- the South's security guarantor -- has 28,500 troops stationed in the country to protect it from its neighbour, and a treaty could entail their withdrawal, which has long been demanded by Pyongyang.
"We have to get over the current unstable system of armistice and put an end to the war on the Korean peninsula that has not yet ended," Chun said in a keynote speech at a seminar.
But a treaty could only be signed "at the stage of complete denuclearisation of the North", he added at the event organised by the Yonhap news agency.
The previous conservative governments of ousted president Park Geun-Hye and her predecessor Lee Myung-Bak shied away from referring to a peace treaty.
Signing a peace treaty with the United States used to be the North's standing demand in return for dismantling its nuclear programmes.
But it is unclear if Pyongyang still holds that view, with the isolated regime saying it will never give up nuclear weapons as it denounces the "hostile" US policy towards it.
On his plane to Washington, Moon told journalists Wednesday that the North should refrain from carrying out further tests and promise a nuclear freeze before dialogue could happen, while Seoul and Washington should consider what they could offer in return.
"A nuclear freeze is the entrance to dialogue and a complete dismantlement of nuclear programmes will be the exit of the dialogue," Moon was quoted as saying by news reports.
"Together with the nuclear dismantlement would come the establishment of a peace system on the Korean peninsula", Moon said, in an apparent reference to a treaty.
Washington (AFP) June 26, 2017
President Donald Trump called on Monday for the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic programs to be "rapidly" tackled, as he thanked visiting Indian leader Narendra Modi for rallying behind sanctions on Pyongyang. "The North Korean regime is causing tremendous problems and is something that has to be dealt with, and probably dealt with rapidly," Trump told reporters in the Whi ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement