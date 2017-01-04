Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
S. Korea vows US missile system as opposition lawmakers head to China
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Jan 4, 2017


South Korea is committed to deploying an advanced US missile defense system this year despite opposition from China, a minister said Wednesday, even as opposition lawmakers headed to Beijing with a different message.

Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the South after a string of North Korean nuclear and missile tests -- prompting strong objections from China.

"THAAD deployment is part of our efforts to bolster defense against threats from North Korea," Defence Minister Han Min-Koo said in a report to the country's acting president.

"This is not a subject for political considerations," he told Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn, who took over the executive powers of scandal-hit President Park Geun-Hye after she was impeached last month.

But the opposition Democratic Party has said they will review the deployment if they win upcoming presidential elections, and a group of their lawmakers flew to Beijing to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other top officials.

"They are going to convey our belief to China that the THAAD issue should be left in the hands of the next president," the party's parliamentary floor leader Woo Sang-Ho said.

Originally set for December 2017, the country's presidential election may be brought forward if Park's impeachment is upheld by the Constitutional Court, which has up to six months to decide.

The Democratic Party's presidential hopeful Moon Jae-In is currently the frontrunner in the race.

Beijing argues THAAD will hurt its security interests and increase the risk of military conflict in the region, and has imposed what have been seen in South Korea as a string of sanctions in retaliation for the development.

These include new restrictions on Korean K-pop stars and other celebrities appearing on Chinese TV programs or performing in the mainland.

China also refused to approve chartered flights from South Korea for the Lunar New Year holiday, hitting the lucrative tourism industry.

Washington maintains THAAD is no threat to Beijing.

"There's no reason for China to oppose that system. This is a defensive system. And there's no reason for anyone in the region to have concern about that, other than, perhaps, North Korea," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said Tuesday.

The proposed missile system has also sparked angry protests from both residents of the areas where it is set to be deployed.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE DEFENSE
MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany
 Berlin (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
 MBDA Missile Systems' German subsidiary submitted its proposal for the development of TLVS, the planned follow-up to the MEADS defense system. The new system will be based on MEADS technology, and is planned for both civilian and military defense applications. Company officials say the development for the new product will deepen their cooperation with the German government. "The ... read more

MISSILE DEFENSE
Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany

 Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile
MISSILE DEFENSE
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
MISSILE DEFENSE
Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
MISSILE DEFENSE
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members
MISSILE DEFENSE
New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

 India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 McCain calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

 Duterte seeks 'strategic shift' from US to China: envoy
MISSILE DEFENSE
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.