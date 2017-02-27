Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
S. Korea's Lotte 'agrees land swap' for US missile system
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Feb 27, 2017


South Korean retail giant Lotte agreed Monday to provide land to host a controversial US missile defence system loathed by Beijing, Seoul's defence ministry said.

Food- and retail-focussed Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-biggest company, has come under growing pressure over the deal from China, a crucial market.

The plan by Washington and Seoul to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in response to threats from nuclear-armed North Korea has angered Beijing, which fears it will undermine its own ballistic capabilities.

Chinese authorities forced Lotte to suspend a $2.6 billion theme park construction project, and other South Korean businesses have faced tougher regulatory hurdles from Beijing.

But the Lotte board voted to exchange one of its golf courses, in the southern county of Seongju for a parcel of military-owned land near Seoul, the South's defence ministry said.

"We received a message that the board approved the exchange of land for THAAD deployment," it said in a statement, without providing further details.

A Lotte Group spokeswoman declined to comment on the board decision, adding that the defence ministry was handling the matter.

Ahead of the announcement shares in Lotte Shopping closed down 3.32 percent on anticipation the board would approve the transaction.

Beijing has in recent months slapped a series of measures seen by Seoul as economic retaliation over THAAD, including the cancellation of visits by many South Korean celebrities popular in China.

Many South Korean firms have suffered falling sales in China -- the South's top trading partner -- due to tightened Customs screening of imports from Seoul, while Chinese tourist numbers reportedly have fallen.

In Beijing foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that THAAD "severely disrupts regional strategic balance and jeopardises the strategic security interests of regional countries including China".

Beijing "will definitely take necessary measures to safeguard its security interests", he told a regular briefing, adding: "All the consequences entailed will be borne by the US and the Republic of Korea", the South's official name.

Last year the impoverished but nuclear-armed North staged two atomic tests and a number of missile launches.

The most recent missile test on February 12 -- the first since US President Donald Trump took office -- showed some signs of progress in its missile capabilities, according to South Korean military.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
China says US must work together on solution to N. Korea
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 24, 2017
 China called on the US to shoulder more responsibility in tackling North Korea's rogue nuclear programme Friday, slapping down claims by President Donald Trump that Beijing could bring the isolated state to heel. North Korea defied the world last week with a missile test and is suspected of orchestrating the stunning assassination a day later of supreme leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother in M ... read more

NUKEWARS
Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space
NUKEWARS
UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Turkey finalizing S-400 missile deal with Russia

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles

 Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects
NUKEWARS
U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018

 Israeli warplanes shoot down Hamas drone: army

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle
NUKEWARS
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
NUKEWARS
Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East
NUKEWARS
US Air Force general urges better communication with Russia in Syria

 Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
NUKEWARS
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement