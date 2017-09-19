Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017
A manufacturing capability will be established in the United States by Saab if it wins a contract with the U.S. Air Force for advanced T-X trainer aircraft.
Saab, who is bidding with partner Boeing for the award, said it has already started the process to identify sites for the production facility.
"The Boeing and Saab T-X is designed and purpose-built for the USAF training mission, so we believe that the entire aircraft, including our part, should also be manufactured in the U.S." Håkan Buskhe, president and chief executive officer of Saab AB, said in a press release. "Saab has already invested in the development of the T-X Advanced Trainer aircraft and if Saab and Boeing win, Saab will carry that commitment a step forward into manufacturing and production in the U.S."
Buskhe said the choice of location would be made based on T-X program needs and Saab's long-term growth strategy.
"The United States is a strategic market for Saab and the company plans for continued growth in the country. The establishment of this type of production capability in the U.S. would be another step forward in Saab's objective to grow its national presence and to create strong organic capabilities for the development, manufacturing and sales of its products," Buskhe said.
The U.S. Air Force is expected to announce its decision on new trainer aircraft later this year.
