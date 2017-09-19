Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017


Saab eyes U.S. Air Force aggressor training needs
Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017 - Saab reported Monday that it is exploring the possibility of providing its Gripen Aggressor aircraft to the United States Air Force for adversary air combat training.

The aircraft unveiled by Saab earlier this month is based in the Gripen C series aircraft and customized for the aggressor role in training. It features advanced sensor and datalink capabilities but does not carry live weapons. According to Saab, it has a low life-cycle cost.

The Gripen has a speed of 1,370 miles per hour at high altitude and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet.

It is also capable of advanced combat maneuvering and networking tactics - characteristics necessary to represent a realistic peer or near-peer adversary threat.

"There is a major difference in the capabilities provided by the aggressors on the market today and what the need is for the coming years," Richard Smith, head of Gripen Marketing & Sales at Saab said when the aircraft was launched, said in a press release. "In order to train as you fight, you need to fly advanced combat tactics against peer and near peer opponents like the Gripen Aggressor. Essentially world class pilots need to train against world class opponents and that is the Gripen Aggressor."

A manufacturing capability will be established in the United States by Saab if it wins a contract with the U.S. Air Force for advanced T-X trainer aircraft.

Saab, who is bidding with partner Boeing for the award, said it has already started the process to identify sites for the production facility.

"The Boeing and Saab T-X is designed and purpose-built for the USAF training mission, so we believe that the entire aircraft, including our part, should also be manufactured in the U.S." Håkan Buskhe, president and chief executive officer of Saab AB, said in a press release. "Saab has already invested in the development of the T-X Advanced Trainer aircraft and if Saab and Boeing win, Saab will carry that commitment a step forward into manufacturing and production in the U.S."

Buskhe said the choice of location would be made based on T-X program needs and Saab's long-term growth strategy.

"The United States is a strategic market for Saab and the company plans for continued growth in the country. The establishment of this type of production capability in the U.S. would be another step forward in Saab's objective to grow its national presence and to create strong organic capabilities for the development, manufacturing and sales of its products," Buskhe said.

The U.S. Air Force is expected to announce its decision on new trainer aircraft later this year.

