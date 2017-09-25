Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Saab receives $16.8M contract for Coast Guard patrol cutter radars
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017


Saab Defense and Security has received a $16.8 million contract for the radars system of the Coast Guard Offshore Cutter.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, includes options that, if invoked, would bring it to a cumulative value of $118.5 million.

The work will be performed in East Syracuse, N.Y., and Gothenburg, Sweden, and is expected to be completed by January 2019.

The Offshore Patrol Cutter is a planned series of 25 Coast Guard vessels. The contract for the production of the cutters was awarded to Eastern Shipbuilding in September of last year and is expected to cost up to $2.4 billion.

The OPC is designed to bridge the gap between larger open ocean ships and small coastal patrol vessels. It will be used for law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, search and rescue, and homeland security missions.

The planned characteristics of the OPC are a length of 360 ft. a sustained speed of 22.5 knots and a range of up to 10,200 nautical miles. It is designed for patrols of 60 days or more in duration and will be capable of Arctic operations.

FLOATING STEEL
More officers relieved of duty following deadly U.S. Navy collisions
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017
 Two more U.S. Navy officers have been relieved of duty following the collisions of the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald with civilian ships that led to the deaths of 17 Navy sailors. Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet, ordered the relief of the commander of Task Force 70, Rear Adm. Charles Williams, and the commander of Destroyer Squadron 15, Capt. Jeffrey Benne ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
FLOATING STEEL
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
FLOATING STEEL
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
FLOATING STEEL
BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation
FLOATING STEEL
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Seesaw US-China ties on an upswing as Trump plans trip

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general
FLOATING STEEL
Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement

 Assembly of nanoparticles proceeds like a zipper

 Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement