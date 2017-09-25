Saab receives $16.8M contract for Coast Guard patrol cutter radars



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017



Saab Defense and Security has received a $16.8 million contract for the radars system of the Coast Guard Offshore Cutter.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, includes options that, if invoked, would bring it to a cumulative value of $118.5 million.

The work will be performed in East Syracuse, N.Y., and Gothenburg, Sweden, and is expected to be completed by January 2019.

The Offshore Patrol Cutter is a planned series of 25 Coast Guard vessels. The contract for the production of the cutters was awarded to Eastern Shipbuilding in September of last year and is expected to cost up to $2.4 billion.

The OPC is designed to bridge the gap between larger open ocean ships and small coastal patrol vessels. It will be used for law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, search and rescue, and homeland security missions.

The planned characteristics of the OPC are a length of 360 ft. a sustained speed of 22.5 knots and a range of up to 10,200 nautical miles. It is designed for patrols of 60 days or more in duration and will be capable of Arctic operations.

