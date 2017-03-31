Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 31, 2017



Saab has been contracted by the Swedish Defense Material Administration to develop and produce a new generation anti-ship missile system, the company announced on Friday.

The new system, a major upgrade of the RBS-15 system, will be for both air-launched and ship-launched missiles and will be integrated on the new Gripen E fighters and in Sweden's Visby-class corvettes.

"These next-generation missiles will provide the Swedish Air Force and the Royal Swedish Navy with greatly improved capabilities compared to other missiles on the market." Hakan Buskhe, president and chief executive officer of Saab, said in a press release. "They will have the capability to engage any target, in all conditions."

Saab said the missile system will combine the capabilities of the current RBS-15 system – jointly produced with Germany's Diehl Defense GmbH -- with new features, such as enhanced combat range and an upgraded target seeker.

"Diehl is proud to continue its participation in the RBS-15 success story with our missile know-how and proven expertise," said Claus Günther, chief executive officer at Diehl. "This joint program will strengthen the position of both companies as world leaders in anti-ship missile technology, being the first to introduce a next generation missile to the market."

