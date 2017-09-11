Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 11, 2017
The U.S. State Department has approved proposed sales of patrol boats and TOW missiles to Bahrain through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
The sales packages, two separate contracts, carry an estimated combined value of $87.25 million.
The first proposed contract is for two 35-meter (about 114.8 foot) Fast Patrol Boats, each equipped with a MK38 Mod 3 25mm gun weapon system and a SeaFLIR 380 HD Forward Looking Infra-Red device.
Communication equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; tools and test equipment; U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services for the boats was also requested by Bahrain.
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program, said in its notification to Congress that the principal contractors for the deal would be Fast Patrol Boats-SwiftShips, BAE Systems and FLIR Systems.
DSCA said that Bahrain is also seeking the purchase of 221 TOW missiles from the United States: 107 TOW 2A, radio frequency missiles (BGM-71-4B-RF); 77 BGM-71F-Series TOW 2B Aero RF missiles; and 37 BGM-71-Fl-RF TOW Bunker Buster RF missiles.
Technical support for the systems would be included.
"The proposed sale of TOW 2A, TOW 2B, TOW BB missiles, and technical support will advance Bahrain's efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability," DSCA said in its notification to Congress.
The principal contractor for the deal would be Raytheon Missile Systems.
Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017
Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. has received a $17.6 million order against an existing contract for the U.S. Defense Department's purchase of 425 shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapons Mod 2 rocket launchers. The work will be performed in Londonderry, N.H., and Lynchburg, Va., and it will run through Sept. 7, 2018. The rocket launcher is a man-portable device, designed primar ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement