Saudi-led strikes pound Yemen capital after rebels kill Saleh

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Sanaa (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
Saudi-led warplanes pounded the rebel-held Yemeni capital before dawn on Tuesday after the rebels killed former president Ali Abdullah Saleh as he fled the city following the collapse of their uneasy alliance, residents said.
The Shiite Huthi rebels moved swiftly to consolidate their control over Sanaa after nearly a week of deadly clashes with Saleh loyalists.
Exiled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi called on Yemenis to unite against the Iran-backed insurgents.
At least seven strikes hit the presidential palace in a densely populated residential neighbourhood in the heart of Sanaa, witnesses said.
There was immediate word on any casualties.
The streets emptied before dark on Monday as coalition aircraft swooped low over the city.
There were a few minor clashes between the Huthis and Saleh supporters in southern districts which had been loyal to the strongman.
But there was no repetition of the heavy fighting that had rocked the capital for the five previous nights, residents said.
Saleh, who ruled Yemen for three decades, had joined forces with the Huthi rebels in 2014 when they took control of large parts of the country, including the capital.
But that alliance unravelled over the past week, with dozens reported dead in clashes as the former leader reached out to the Saudi-led coalition that has waged devastating air strikes against the Huthis since September 2015.
The Huthis announced Saleh's death on their Al-Masirah television channel, declaring the "end of the crisis of militias" -- referring to his armed supporters, to whom the government has offered an amnesty.
Yemen's war has left thousands dead since 2015, led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and deepened tensions between Middle East rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Tehran (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Yemenis would make those attacking their country regret their actions as a Saudi-led coalition pounded the rebel-held capital with heavy air strikes. "The people of Yemen will make their aggressors regret their actions," Rouhani said in a televised speech. His comments came a day after the killing of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh by I ... read more
Related Links
Space War News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement