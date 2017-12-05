Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WAR REPORT
Saudi-led strikes pound Yemen capital after rebels kill Saleh
 by Staff Writers
 Sanaa (AFP) Dec 5, 2017


Saudi-led warplanes pounded the rebel-held Yemeni capital before dawn on Tuesday after the rebels killed former president Ali Abdullah Saleh as he fled the city following the collapse of their uneasy alliance, residents said.

The Shiite Huthi rebels moved swiftly to consolidate their control over Sanaa after nearly a week of deadly clashes with Saleh loyalists.

Exiled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi called on Yemenis to unite against the Iran-backed insurgents.

At least seven strikes hit the presidential palace in a densely populated residential neighbourhood in the heart of Sanaa, witnesses said.

There was immediate word on any casualties.

The streets emptied before dark on Monday as coalition aircraft swooped low over the city.

There were a few minor clashes between the Huthis and Saleh supporters in southern districts which had been loyal to the strongman.

But there was no repetition of the heavy fighting that had rocked the capital for the five previous nights, residents said.

Saleh, who ruled Yemen for three decades, had joined forces with the Huthi rebels in 2014 when they took control of large parts of the country, including the capital.

But that alliance unravelled over the past week, with dozens reported dead in clashes as the former leader reached out to the Saudi-led coalition that has waged devastating air strikes against the Huthis since September 2015.

The Huthis announced Saleh's death on their Al-Masirah television channel, declaring the "end of the crisis of militias" -- referring to his armed supporters, to whom the government has offered an amnesty.

Yemen's war has left thousands dead since 2015, led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and deepened tensions between Middle East rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

WAR REPORT
Iran's Rouhani: Yemen's aggressors will regret their actions
 Tehran (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Yemenis would make those attacking their country regret their actions as a Saudi-led coalition pounded the rebel-held capital with heavy air strikes. "The people of Yemen will make their aggressors regret their actions," Rouhani said in a televised speech. His comments came a day after the killing of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh by I
