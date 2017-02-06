Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy
 by Ryan Maass
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 6, 2017


Scheibel Group has been contracted to supply its S-100 unmanned air system and three years of logistics support for Australia's navy.

The S-100 Camcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, with military and civilian applications. The aircraft is capable of navigating automatically using pre-programmed GPS checkpoints during missions.

For military customers, the product is designed to perform surveillance missions in maritime environments. According to Schiebel, the S-100 is the only UAV in its class that is capable of carrying multiple sensors simultaneously.

Company officials says the vehicle enhances situational awareness for naval commanders by offering real-time reconnaissance information from a range of over 120 miles.

"We feel most honored by the Royal Australian Navy's decision to purchase our Camcopter S-100 UAS," company owner Hans Georg Schiebel said in a press release. "We are sure that the S-100 will prove to be an effective asset that will set a new benchmark for UAS capability."

The Australian government initially posted a request for tender for an unmanned air system capability in February 2016. After a round of negotiations, the two parties signed off on the procurement at the end of December 2016.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced
 San Diego (UPI) Jan 30, 2017
 SkyGuardian, a new variant of the Predator B unmanned aerial system that meets international standards for flying in civilian airspace, has been launched. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said the "Type-Certifiable" variant is fully compliant with NATO's UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (defined in STANAG 4671) and Britain's DEFSTAN 00-970 standards. The company als ... read more

UAV NEWS
MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks
UAV NEWS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
UAV NEWS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
UAV NEWS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
UAV NEWS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector
UAV NEWS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO
UAV NEWS
1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement