Seagull and Elbit perform remotely operated anti-submarine warfare mission

by Staff Writers
London, UK (SPX) Sep 19, 2017
Seagull, Elbit Systems' multi mission Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, demonstrated live, a remotely operated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission.
Via Satellite Communication (SATCOM), the Seagull platform, sailing in the Haifa Bay, Israel, performed the operational ASW mission using control consoles situated some 3,515km away in Elbit Systems booth at DSEI Exhibition.
Operating its Dipping Sonar and Elbit Systems proprietary software, Seagull performed real-time detections and classification of objects, demonstrating capability to deter and dissuade hostile subsurface activity. The Seagull team included two operators, a USV operator and sonar operator.
Seagull is a 12-meter long USV that can be operated from a mother-ship or from shore stations.
It provides multi-mission capabilities including ASW, Mine Hunting and Mine Sweeping (MCM), Electronic Warfare (EW), maritime security and underwater commercial missions, leveraging modular mission system installation and offering a high level of autonomy.
It features inherent C4I capabilities for enhanced situation awareness and mission endurance of more than four days.
Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
Israeli police questioned a former minister and a political advisor Monday as a probe widened over suspected corruption in the purchase of submarines for Israel's navy from Germany's ThyssenKrupp. The remand of Eliezer Sandberg, who was science minister in 2003 and served as infrastructure minister in 2004, was extended till Wednesday after questioning, police said. Rami Tayeb, an adviso
