Seagull and Elbit perform remotely operated anti-submarine warfare mission

London, UK (SPX) Sep 19, 2017



Seagull is a 12-meter long USV that can be operated from a mother-ship or from shore stations.

Seagull, Elbit Systems' multi mission Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) system, demonstrated live, a remotely operated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission.

Via Satellite Communication (SATCOM), the Seagull platform, sailing in the Haifa Bay, Israel, performed the operational ASW mission using control consoles situated some 3,515km away in Elbit Systems booth at DSEI Exhibition.

Operating its Dipping Sonar and Elbit Systems proprietary software, Seagull performed real-time detections and classification of objects, demonstrating capability to deter and dissuade hostile subsurface activity. The Seagull team included two operators, a USV operator and sonar operator.

It provides multi-mission capabilities including ASW, Mine Hunting and Mine Sweeping (MCM), Electronic Warfare (EW), maritime security and underwater commercial missions, leveraging modular mission system installation and offering a high level of autonomy.

It features inherent C4I capabilities for enhanced situation awareness and mission endurance of more than four days.

