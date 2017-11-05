Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Securing N. Korea nukes would require US ground invasion: report
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Nov 5, 2017


Trump warns China Japan could take action on N. Korea
Washington (AFP) Nov 3, 2017 - US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned China that "warrior nation" Japan could take matters into its own hands if the threat posed by North Korea is not addressed.

Trump's remarks come ahead of his first visit to Asia since taking office, with soaring tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs expected to take center stage.

"Japan is a warrior nation, and I tell China and I tell everyone else that listens, I mean, you're gonna have yourself a big problem with Japan pretty soon if you allow this to continue with North Korea," Trump said on Fox News.

However, Trump also said that President Xi Jinping has been "pretty terrific" on North Korea, and that "China is helping us."

After a chiding from Trump for failing to rein in Kim, China has implemented tougher UN sanctions against North Korea, and Xi's relationship with the US leader appears to be warming.

North Korea in July launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles apparently capable of reaching the US mainland -- described by its leader Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards".

The North followed that up with two missiles that passed over Japan, and its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful yet.

The US president raised the specter of Japan taking action over North Korea as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues efforts to change its US-imposed pacifist constitution, seen by conservatives as an outdated legacy of wartime defeat, so Japan can formally transform its well-equipped and well-trained Self Defense Forces into a full-fledged military.

Trump has warned of "fire and fury" in response to Pyongyang's threats, and derisively dubbed Kim "Rocket Man", who responded by calling him a "dotard".

The only certain way to locate and secure all North Korea's nuclear weapons sites would be via a US ground invasion, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing a letter from Pentagon officials sent to US lawmakers.

It said the letter, reportedly written by the vice director of the Pentagon's Joint Staff, noted that such a conflict could prompt Pyongyang to deploy biological and chemical weapons.

The report detailing the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula comes as President Donald Trump embarks on a nearly two-week Asia tour, with the North's nuclear and missile program expected to top the agenda.

The US Defense Department sent the letter in response to a request from two members of Congress for details regarding "expected casualty assessments in a conflict with North Korea" for US and allied forces in Japan, South Korea and Guam as well as civilians, the Post said.

Tensions have soared over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs in recent months, goaded by Trump and Pyongyang leader Kim Jong-Un's fiery exchanges of insults and warnings of conflict.

On Saturday, North Korea welcomed Trump to the region by threatening to increase its nuclear arsenal and saying the idea of talks was "daydreaming," according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Neither the US president nor his fierce rhetoric were mentioned in the letter, the Post said.

It did however say the military backs the current US approach -- led by state department chief Rex Tillerson -- to wield economic sanctions and apply diplomatic pressure on the North as a means of discouraging its nuclear ambitions.

The Post reported that a statement from 16 lawmakers -- all but one of them Democrats -- obtained along with the Pentagon letter said the "assessment underscores what we've known all along: There are no good military options for North Korea."

NUKEWARS
South Korea, China seek to warm frosty ties
 Seoul (AFP) Oct 31, 2017
 South Korea and China tried Tuesday to improve a relationship strained by a US missile defence system, issuing strikingly similar statements, and with Seoul saying their leaders would hold talks on the sidelines of next week's APEC summit. The nations have been at loggerheads over the deployment in South Korea of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which Seoul and Wash ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal
NUKEWARS
Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system

 Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab

 Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S.

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles
NUKEWARS
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company

 Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept
NUKEWARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
NUKEWARS
US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 CACI International to support Army C4ISR
NUKEWARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
NUKEWARS
As China aims for 'world-class army', Asia starts to worry

 Trump readies for high-stakes Asia trip

 Japan PM Abe begins new term with vow to increase North Korea pressure

 China crowns Xi with name once reserved for Mao Zedong
NUKEWARS
New research explore the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

 Researchers reveal the effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue

 Metal-silicone microstructures could enable new flexible optical and electrical devices



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement