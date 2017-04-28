Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system
 By Park Chan-Kyong
 Seoul (AFP) April 28, 2017


SE Asia voices 'grave concern' on N. Korea despite appeal
Manila (AFP) April 28, 2017 - Southeast Asian countries on Friday expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches, despite Pyongyang's appeal for support in its tense standoff with the United States.

In a rare move, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho wrote to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations appealing for backing in its row with Washington to prevent what it warned could be a "nuclear holocaust".

But regional foreign ministers meeting in Manila on Friday issued a stand-alone statement criticising North Korea for its two atomic weapons tests last year and subsequent launch of ballistic missiles.

"ASEAN expresses its grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula, including the DPRK's two nuclear tests in 2016 and subsequent ballistic missile launches," said the statement using North Korea's formal name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The bloc "is mindful that instability in the Korean Peninsula seriously impacts the region and beyond".

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests and tough rhetoric from the administration of President Donald Trump on the isolated nation's rogue weapons programme.

Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Korean peninsula amid signs the North could be preparing for a sixth nuclear test, and US officials have said all options are on the table.

The ASEAN ministers "strongly" urged North Korea "to comply fully" with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international laws aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, and called for the resumption of negotiations on the issue.

The North quit six-nation talks aimed at ending its nuclear ambitions in 2009.

ASEAN in its statement, however, also urged "all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and refrain from actions that may aggravate the situation".

Diplomats in Manila said the other parties apparently refers to the United States and regional powers China, Japan and South Korea -- all key strategic players in the region.

Southeast Asian leaders are then due to meet on Saturday, when the situation on the peninsula is also expected to be discussed.

- 'Brink of war' -

In his letter to ASEAN, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Thursday, North Korean foreign minister Ri warned the situation on the Korean Peninsula was "reaching the brink of war" because of Washington's actions.

One diplomat said it was the first time, as far as he could recall, that North Korea has written to ASEAN to seek support on the issue.

Ri had urged the bloc's chief to inform the group's foreign ministers "about the grave situation" on the peninsula "and give them a proper proposal", while criticising at length US-South Korean military exercises.

He said the exercises were justification enough for the North to develop atomic weapons and warned that Pyongyang also had the capability to carry out a preemptive nuclear strike against its enemies.

North Korea is known to have close ties with some ASEAN members, including Cambodia and Laos.

Pyongyang's relations with ASEAN member Malaysia were seriously damaged with the assassination in Kuala Lumpur in February of Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the killing, accusing its agents of using a banned nerve agent.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to push for a tougher response to North Korea and pile pressure on China to rein in its ally.

Seoul on Friday brushed aside US President Donald Trump's suggestion it should pay for a $1 billion missile defence system the two allies are installing in South Korea to guard against threats from the North.

The first parts of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system have already been delivered to a former golf course in the South -- infuriating China -- at a time of heightened tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

Top US officials have said THAAD will be operational "within days".

"I informed South Korea it would be appropriate if they paid. It's a billion-dollar system," Trump was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. "It's phenomenal, shoots missiles right out of the sky."

The two countries have been in a security alliance since the 1950-53 Korean war, and more than 28,000 US troops are stationed in the South.

Seoul retorted that under the Status of Forces Agreement that governs the US military presence in the country, the South would provide the THAAD site and infrastructure while the US would pay to deploy and operate it.

"There is no change to this basic position," South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement.

The row comes with tensions high on the Korean peninsula following a series of missile launches by the North and warnings from the Trump administration that military action was an "option on the table".

Trump said there was "a chance" of "a major, major conflict" with the North -- which would put the South, whose capital is within range of Pyongyang's artillery, at risk of gigantic casualties.

But earlier this week Washington said it would seek stronger sanctions against Pyongyang and held open the possibility of negotiations, with US Pacific Command chief Admiral Harry Harris saying it wanted to bring leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses, not to his knees".

The White House also wants China to do more to rein in the North, with Trump saying he believed leader Xi Jinping was "trying very hard".

But Beijing has been infuriated by the THAAD deployment, which it fears weaken its own ballistic capabilities and says upsets the regional security balance.

Social media commentators derided Trump's comments. "So he wants to start a war with North Korea and he wants South Korea to pay for it," wrote one Twitter poster.

- 'Horrible deal' -

THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short and medium-range ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight.

South Koreans are ambivalent over its deployment, with only 51.8 percent in favour in a Korea Research opinion poll last month.

The country has already been hit hard by a series of measures imposed by Beijing as apparent retaliation.

The tourist industry has been hammered by a Chinese ban on tour groups, with visitor numbers from the Asian giant plummeting 40 percent in March.

Lotte Group, a South Korean retail giant, has had to shut down 85 of its 99 stores in China due to boycott calls after the group agreed to provide the golf course where THAAD is being installed to the government. Its accumulated losses as a result are reportedly expected to hit $1 billion in the first half of this year alone.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea said this month that South Korea could suffer up to 16 trillion won ($14 billion) losses from reduced trade and falls in Chinese tourist numbers over the next two years.

In the Reuters interview, Trump also said he would renegotiate or terminate the five-year-old free trade agreement between South Korea and the US.

The issue had raised widespread concerns in Asia's fourth-largest economy when he brought it up on the campaign trail, but appeared to have been put on the back burner in his first 100 days in office.

But Trump said: "It is unacceptable, it is a horrible deal made by Hillary."

MISSILE DEFENSE
U.S. Air Force test-launches antiballistic missile from California
 Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017
 An intercontinental ballistic missile was test-launched off the California coast Wednesday in what the U.S. Air Force called a show of nuclear deterrent capability. The Minuteman III missile, equipped with a non-explosive payload of flight data, left Vandenberg Air Force Base in California from a Navy jet shortly after midnight. The launch cast a light over the California coast as the m ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army

 US missile system in S.Korea operational soon: US admiral
MISSILE DEFENSE
Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy

 Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order
MISSILE DEFENSE
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
MISSILE DEFENSE
Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations

 World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
MISSILE DEFENSE
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
MISSILE DEFENSE
China more interested in Macron's marriage than his politics

 Philippines' Duterte says helpless against China

 EU defence cooperation speeding up: Mogherini

 China convicts US woman held for 'spying'
MISSILE DEFENSE
Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement