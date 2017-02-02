Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Feb 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Possible purchases of Sidewinder and Maverick missiles by South Korea from the United States have been approved by the U.S. State Department.

The two separate deals, reported to Congress by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, have a combined value of $140 million.

The proposed purchases under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program are vital to U.S. national interests, the agency said. They would "assist our Korean ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability."

The U.S. DSCA manages the Foreign Military Sales program.

The first possible contract would be for 60 AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II All-Up-Round Missiles and six AIM-9X-2 Block II Tactical Guidance Units.

The package, worth about $70 million, would also include containers, spares and missile support, U.S. government and contractor technical assistance, and other related elements of logistics support.

The second contract would be for 89 AGM-65G-2 Maverick missiles, missile containers and other related elements of support. The total estimated cost is $70 million.

Raytheon would be the principal contractor for both deals, the agency said.


