Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
South Korea vows no war despite North's missile threat
 By Jung Ha-Won, with Dave Clark in Washington
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 17, 2017


Peace with North Korea a 'possibility': top US general
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 17 - Peace with North Korea is a "possibility", America's most senior uniformed officer said Thursday, but warned the US has "credible, viable military options" for dealing with the errant regime.

General Joe Dunford, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, also told reporters during his visit to Beijing that the US has no plans to "dial back" military exercises with South Korea, which have angered both China and North Korea.

Dunford made the remarks on the last day of a trip to China that included a visit on Wednesday to a northern military zone near China's border with North Korea.

"What's unimaginable to me is not a military option," Dunford told reporters before a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"What is unimaginable is allowing (North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un) to develop ballistic missiles with a nuclear warhead that can threaten the United States and continue to threaten the region."

In Seoul, South Korean President Moon Jae-In vowed Thursday that "there will be no war" on the peninsula.

Dunford, who was in South Korea earlier this week and will land in Japan later Thursday to discuss tensions around North Korea's growing weapons programme, acknowledged that a military solution would be "horrific".

But he said it would be employed only if diplomatic and economic pressures fail to create the conditions for political dialogue.

"I do believe right now that there's a long way to go, but we are on a path where there is a possibility -- and I hope a probability that we can resolve this peacefully," Dunford said.

On Tuesday, China, which has been accused by the US of not doing enough to rein in Kim's authoritarian regime, started implementing a ban on North Korean imports of iron, iron ore and seafood as part of a far-reaching UN Security Council resolution passed earlier this month.

China, the North's biggest ally, accounts for 90 percent of its trade.

"The reports I've heard even since I've been to Beijing have been positive in terms of Chinese commitment to enforce those sanctions," Dunford said, though he urged China on Tuesday to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

The general went against White House aide Steve Bannon's statement in an interview published Wednesday in which he said "there's no military solution (to North Korea's nuclear threats)".

Dunford said President Donald Trump "has told us to develop credible, viable military options, and that's exactly what we're doing".

"If the president comes to us with a decision to use military force, we will provide him with options."

- 'Sensitive issues' -

The US and North Korea have been engaged in heated verbal sparring since Trump warned Pyongyang that it faced "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the US and other countries with its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

North Korea responded that it was ready to aim a missile at the American territory Guam, but it has since suspended the operation.

Both the US and Chinese sides acknowledged during Dunford's visit that they hold differing views on certain "sensitive issues."

In a statement, Fan Changlong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, criticised "wrongful actions" undertaken by the US that "have had a great negative impact on military and bilateral relations between the two countries".

Fan cited the US deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, the activities of US warships in the South China Sea, and Taiwan, which receives US military aid and which Beijing considers a rebel island.

But Xi during his meeting with Dunford praised the general for a visit demonstrating that "military-to-military relations have made a substantial step forward."

South Korea pledged Thursday that there would be no war on the Korean peninsula, as prospects of a pre-emptive US strike to destroy Pyongyang's nuclear missile program receded.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In moved to reassure his citizens that Seoul has an effective veto on US military action, after weeks of sabre-rattling from both US President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong-Un.

And in Washington, senior officials, while insisting the US military stands ready to respond to any aggression from Pyongyang, stressed that they are working in close coordination with both South Korea and Japan.

"I will prevent war at all cost," Moon told a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office. "I want all South Koreans to believe with confidence that there will be no war."

His assurance came shortly after Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, gave a candid interview to American Prospect magazine in which he admitted that the threat Pyongyang's artillery poses to civilians effectively precludes pre-emptive action.

"Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us," he said.

Bannon may not have been speaking on behalf of the US government in the interview, and Secretaries of Defence and State Jim Mattis and Rex Tillerson took a tougher line after talks with their Japanese counterparts.

But they stressed that they were working in close coordination with Seoul and Tokyo and seeking the help of China to pressure Kim's regime to come to the table to negotiate the denuclearization of the peninsula.

And they warned that the United States has the means to respond to any aggression initiated by North Korea.

- 'Strong military consequences' -

"Very simply, in the event of a missile launch towards the territory of Japan, Guam, the United States, Korea, we would take immediate specific actions to take it down," Mattis told reporters.

"I can just assure you that, in close collaboration with our allies, there are strong military consequences if DPRK initiates hostilities," he warned.

Tillerson stressed that the goal was to convince Kim that he faces a "bleak future" of total diplomatic isolation if he continues down the nuclear path.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who was in Washington with Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera to meet Mattis and Tillerson, agreed.

"On North Korea, towards its denuclearization, we agreed we would ramp up effective pressure. We will call on China to take specific measures to make North Korea change its behaviour," he said.

Tensions have soared on the peninsula in recent months after Pyongyang carries out its first successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), bringing many US cities within its range.

Last week it threatened to fire a salvo of rockets towards the US territory of Guam -- although it appears to have backed off for now -- inspiring Trump to warn that Washington's weapons were "locked and loaded".

The intense rhetoric on both sides raised fears that a miscalculation could lead to catastrophic consequences -- Pyongyang has vast artillery forces deployed within range of Seoul, where millions of people live.

The United States has been the South's security guarantor since the end of the Korean War in 1953, which left the peninsula divided and technically still in a state of conflict with no peace treaty signed.

Washington has 28,500 troops stationed in the country to protect it from the North.

But Moon said Trump had agreed that "no matter what option they take about North Korea, all decisions will be made after consulting with and getting agreement with the Republic of Korea".

- 'Red line' -

Pyongyang says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself from a possible invasion by the "imperialist enemy" -- the United States.

It has long sought to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

The North has been subjected to seven sets of sanctions by the United Nations Security Council over its nuclear programme, the latest earlier this month, with China, its main ally and benefactor, promising to comply.

Beijing has grown increasingly exasperated with its wayward neighbour, but fears instability and the prospect of US troops on its border in a united Korea.

Moon, a left-leaning former human rights lawyer, in the past has urged engagement with Pyongyang to bring it to the negotiating table, in addition to sanctions.

But since coming to power, his gestures have been rebuffed by Pyongyang, and he played down the urgency of dialogue, echoing Tillerson's line that Pyongyang must prove it is ready to make concessions.

"The red line would be North Korea completing its ICBM and mounting it with a nuclear warhead and weaponising it," he said.

"If North Korea launches another provocation, it will face even stronger sanctions and it will not be able to survive them. I would like to warn North Korea to end its dangerous gamble."

Kim said Tuesday that the North would "watch a little more" before making a decision on the Guam missile launch, a declaration Trump lauded as "very wise".

But the US and South Korea are set to begin their annual 10-day Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercises on Monday, involving tens of thousands of troops. North Korea has long slammed it as a rehearsal for invasion.

NUKEWARS
US says open to talk if North Korea ready to disarm
 Washington (AFP) Aug 15, 2017
 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday, after North Korea's Kim Jong-Un postponed a threat to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam, that Washington remains ready for talks. But the top US diplomat said it would be up to Kim when such negotiations would begin, having previously insisted Pyongyang must demonstrate that it accepts it will have to give up its nuclear program. ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
NUKEWARS
Ukraine to probe claim it supplied NKorea missile engine

 Raytheon and Lockheed secure contract for foreign Javelin missile sales

 Kiev says engine type 'used in N.Korea missiles' made for Russia

 General Dynamics receives submarine missile fire control contract
NUKEWARS
DJI announces pending fix for drones following Army ban

 Iran rejects US claims of unsafe drone flight in Gulf

 Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon

 Drones reporting for work
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity

 Joint Stars aircraft getting communications upgrade
NUKEWARS
Lockheed wins Special Operations logistics contract

 SAIC to support Marine Combat Operations Center in $39M task order

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program
NUKEWARS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
NUKEWARS
India, China troops in high-altitude clash: officials

 Japan, US conduct live-fire drill amid regional tension

 Pentagon adjusts to life under unpredictable commander-in-chief

 Iran chief of staff in Turkey for talks on Syria, Iraq
NUKEWARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement