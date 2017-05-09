Space Wars? Moscow Seeking 'Qualitative Parity' With Washington - US Intel Chief

|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) May 12, 2017
Russia is attempting to modernize its nuclear and conventional weapons systems as well as its asymmetric capabilities in order to reach qualitative parity with the United States, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.
"Moscow is pursuing a wide range of nuclear, conventional, and asymmetric capabilities designed to achieve qualitative parity with the United States," Coats told the US Senate Intelligence Committee. "These capabilities will give Moscow more options to counter US forces and weapons systems."
On April 20, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said the country was developing hypersonic weapons on par with the United States.
On April 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that new samples of hypersonic weapon, as well as other advanced weapons would be supplied to the Russian Armed Forces by 2025 within the framework of the 2018-2025 State Armaments Program.
Coats went on to say that Russia sees military modernization as a significant national priority.
However, the US intelligence chief also pointed out that low oil prices, sanctions and systemic problems are making Russia's modernization efforts more difficult.
"A Russian official... acknowledged development of an aircraft-launched missile capable of destroying satellites in low-Earth orbit," Coats told the US Senate Intelligence Committee. "Russia is [also] developing an airborne laser weapon for use against US satellites."
Coats added that the anti-satellite weapons are being manufactured as part of an overall aerospace defense rearmament.
Source: Sputnik News
