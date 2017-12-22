Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Syria army eroding rebel territory; Russia's partial Syria withdrawal 'carried out'
 by Staff Writers
 Beirut (AFP) Dec 22, 2017


Russia's partial Syria withdrawal 'carried out': defence minister
Moscow (AFP) Dec 22, 2017 - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said the military has completed the partial withdrawal from Syria ordered by President Vladimir Putin, ending over two years of active involvement in the conflict.

"Your order to withdraw the contingent of Russian forces from Syria has been carried out," Shoigu said during a meeting of top Russian military brass in Moscow.

He said a total of 36 planes and four helicopters have returned to their permanent bases, while 157 motor vehicles were delivered to Russia by sea.

Special forces troops, a medical unit, a battalion of military police, doctors and deminers have been brought back to Russia, he added.

Putin made a surprise visit to Syria last week where he ordered the start of a pullout of Russian troops, saying their task in the war-torn country had been largely completed.

Russia became involved in the multi-front conflict in September 2015, when it began an aerial campaign in support of President Bashar al-Assad's military. It acknowledged in recent months that its special forces are also active on the ground in the offensive against Islamic State jihadists.

Three battalions of military police and officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation will remain in Syria, Shoigu added, as well as its two bases in the country.

"Our two bases, the aviation group at the Hmeimim aerodrome and the material-technical navy base in Tartus remain according to international treaties," Shoigu said.

This week Russia's lower house of parliament ratified an agreement with Damascus to expand the naval facility in Tartus. The Senate is expected to ratify the deal next week.

Shoigu also said that Russian military ships and submarines armed with "high-precision weapons" will remain permanently present in the Mediterranean

Syrian government troops have retaken a string of small rebel-held pockets near the country's capital and in the northwest over the past two weeks, a monitor told AFP on Friday.

After dealing a blow to the Islamic State group in Syria's east, pro-regime forces have been redeployed to fight rebels and jihadists on two other fronts, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

One is in the southwestern part of Damascus province, where troops are aiming to "finish off" remaining opposition outposts, said the Britain-based monitor.

Operations have focused on hilly terrain surrounding the village of Beit Jin, held by rebels for more than four years.

"This area is strategic because of its proximity to the Golan Heights and to the Lebanese border," said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

"The regime wants to cleanse these areas of opposition groups, the strongest of which is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham," Al-Qaeda's former affiliate, he added.

Farther north, troops have received air cover from ally Russia as they pushed to reach Idlib province, which is held by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.

It is included in a "de-escalation" deal aiming to freeze fighting between rebels and the government, but since November, fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have ramped up operations to reach Idlib from two sides, the Observatory said.

Troops are pushing north from a corner of the adjacent province of Hama, as well as from Aleppo province to Idlib's east.

They have seized around 40 towns and villages across the three provinces in recent weeks.

"The regime is trying to reach Idlib's eastern half because of the strategic positions there," including a military airport and two rebel-besieged villages, said Abdel Rahman.

In particular, Assad loyalists want to "secure the route between Aleppo and Damascus", which passes near Idlib.

The steady advance comes as Syria's government marks the first anniversary of its victory in second city Aleppo.

The moment was the biggest defeat yet for Syria's rebel movement and set off a domino effect of other losses.

Observers say the de-escalation deal, agreed in May, also helped regime forces to consolidate territorial gains.

According to the Observatory, Syria's government held just 20 percent of the country at the beginning of 2017, but it now controls about 56 percent.

The conflict erupted in 2011 with anti-government protests but evolved into a brutal war, with Damascus losing swathes of territory early on but regaining the upper hand in recent years.

U.S. announces military aid packages for Lebanonw
 Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017
 The United States has announced three new Department of Defense programs for Lebanon to help in its capability to conduct border security and counter-terrorism operations. The programs, funded through the Department of Defense's "Building Partner Capacity" program, have a combined value of more than $120 million and were announced in Lebanon by Ambassador Elizabeth Richard and Gen. Jose ... read more
