NUKEWARS
Taiwanese-American jailed for aiding Chinese nuclear program
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


A US court on Thursday sentenced an American citizen to two years in prison for conspiring in the unlawful development of nuclear power technology in China, the Justice Department announced.

Szuhsiung Ho, also known as Allen Ho, 66, a naturalized US citizen born in Taiwan, had pleaded guilty in January and was also ordered to serve a year of supervised release and pay a $20,000 fine.

A federal judge handed down the sentence Thursday at a US District Court in Tennessee.

"Today, Allen Ho is being held accountable for enlisting US-based nuclear experts to provide assistance in developing and producing special nuclear material in China for a Chinese state-owned nuclear power company," Dana Boente, the acting head of the department's National Security Division, said in a statement.

Ho had been indicted on the charges in April of last year, along with China General Nuclear Power Company, Ho's employer and China's largest nuclear power company, and Energy Technology International, a Delaware company owned by Ho.

Prosecutors said that between 1997 and 2016, Ho recruited US-based engineers to help the company design and manufacture reactor components quickly and at reduced costs -- including advanced fuel assembly, in-core detector systems and processing of reactor-related computer codes.

He also arranged for US experts to provide technical assistance in producing what the Justice Department described as "special nuclear material" for the company in China.

All of this required prior authorization from the Department of Energy, which Ho did not have.

North Korea's missile launch: Why Japan?
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 30, 2017
 When nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan this week, it sparked international condemnation. But it also raised the question: Why Japan? Location, location, location It might seem obvious, but geography is frequently a huge factor in geopolitical wrangling. The Japanese archipelago forms a long string off the coast of mainland north Asia, so by definition, an ...
