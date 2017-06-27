Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
Tajik leader in spotlight on 20th anniversary of end of civil war
 by Staff Writers
 Dushanbe, Tajikistan (AFP) June 27, 2017


Tajik strongman Emomali Rakhmon took centre-stage Tuesday as the Central Asian nation marked the 20th anniversary of the end of a civil war that cemented his grip on power.

State TV broadcast festivities in Vahdat, close to the capital Dushanbe, showing citizens holding aloft paintings of Rakhmon riding a white horse and wading through wheat fields.

Rakhmon, 64, speaking at the occasion, called the war "a result of provocations and intrigues by hostile forces, (both) internal and external."

"This terrible event... caused the deaths of tens of thousands of residents of the country, and the flight and migration of more than one million of our compatriots," Rakhmon said.

Tajikistan emerged from the conflict mired in poverty with ruined infrastructure and the worst economy in the former Soviet Union. According to the World Bank, it is the world's most remittance-dependent economy today.

The peace agreement, struck between government forces loyal to Rakhmon and the United Tajik Opposition, which included Islamist factions in its ranks, was signed in Moscow on June 27, 1997, with UN backing.

Rakhmon has been widely criticised for consolidating power at the expense of the terms of the agreement, which stipulated that 30 percent of government positions should be provided for the opposition.

In 2016, a Tajik court gave life sentences to key figures in the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, a group the government had banned the previous year and accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Some members of the IRPT had fought alongside the United Tajik Opposition in the civil war and the party's participation in domestic politics had been widely viewed as a positive legacy of the peace process.

Advocacy groups regularly criticise systematic human rights abuses in Tajikistan, where Rakhmon now faces no real opposition and is the subject of a growing personality cult.

Russian troops helped guard Tajikistan's 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Afghanistan after the country's independence but handed full control of the frontier back to Tajikistan in 2005.

Moscow still maintains a military base in the country and roughly half of all working age Tajik males are believed to earn their living in Russia.

THE STANS
Pakistan deploys 15,000-strong force for Chinese security
 Islamabad (AFP) June 25, 2017
 Pakistan has deployed a 15,000-strong military force to protect Chinese nationals working on energy and infrastructure projects in the country, the president said Sunday, after the abduction of a Chinese couple raised safety concerns. President Mamnoon Hussain told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad that the protection of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan was the "top ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile
THE STANS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
THE STANS
Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

 Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials
THE STANS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
THE STANS
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines

 Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces

 Army taps Raytheon for language translation software

 Elbit debuts loitering munition system
THE STANS
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
THE STANS
US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate

 US defense contractor accused of spying for China
THE STANS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement