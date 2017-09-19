Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEWAR
Thales, Telespazio and Spaceflight team up to accelerate BlackSky Geospatial Platform
 by Staff Writers
 Paris, France (SPX) Sep 19, 2017


File image.

The Space Alliance, formed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%), has signed a partnership with the U.S.-based company Spaceflight Industries which includes the following elements:

+ A minority investment in Spaceflight Industries, which through its BlackSky business, has developed a geospatial platform and plans to build and operate a constellation of 60 small high-resolution observation satellites featuring very short revisit times;

+ The creation of an industrial Joint Venture in the United States between Thales Alenia Space and Spaceflight Industries specialized in the production of small satellites;

+ The implementation of a Joint Cooperation and Marketing Agreement between Telespazio and BlackSky enhancing their respective product and analytics portfolios on the market.

"This partnership reflects the 'new space' transformation strategy being implemented by Thales Alenia Space, with the ultimate aim of becoming a major manufacturer of small observation satellites constellations featuring short revisit times, both in Europe and the United States," said Jean-Loic Galle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thales Alenia Space.

"This joint cooperation and marketing agreement gives both Telespazio and BlackSky a strong market boost to access leading markets in the geoinformation domain with highly innovative products," added Luigi Pasquali, Chief Executive Officer of Telespazio.

"This partnership with two leaders in the European space industry accelerates our BlackSky business plan by funding our constellation, minimizing our constellation production risk, and reducing our time to market within key market segments," said Jason Andrews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spaceflight Industries.

The Earth observation market is undergoing constant changes, with an increasing focus on requirements that combine high resolution and much shorter revisit times. Thales Alenia Space, Spaceflight Industries and Telespazio are combining their strengths to offer a constellation of small satellites that will be deployed in conjunction with a smart ground segment to offer services at very competitive prices by calling on massive and automated data/image processing.

The result is a disruptive product, designed not only for traditional customers in the commercial observation market, but also to support the development of new vertical B2B markets, such as mining, energy, transport, finance, agriculture, industry and environment, and even B2C.

The agreement will be finalized pending all required regulatory authorizations.

SPACEWAR
GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space to enhance space-based aircraft surveillance
 Paris (SPX) Sep 04, 2017
 omSpace A/S ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Airbus Defence and Space. At Paris Airshow Airbus Defence and Space recently announced their intent to create the "Airbus Surveillance Digital Eco-System" fusing space and ground data to provide global, near real time, data to track every aircraft, ... read more
Related Links
 Spaceflight Industries
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEWAR
To shoot down or not? NKorea launch highlights intercept issues

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest
SPACEWAR
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
SPACEWAR
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform
SPACEWAR
Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SPACEWAR
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
SPACEWAR
Northtrop Grumman poised to buy Orbital: report

 L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion
SPACEWAR
Russia launches war games on NATO's eastern flank

 Trump plans to visit China, Japan, S. Korea in November

 Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

 Trump's generals look to provide a steady hand
SPACEWAR
'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement