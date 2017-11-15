Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACEWAR
Russia claims US poised to turn space into 'warfighting domain'
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Nov 15, 2017


The US military appears willing to take war to a whole new dimension as the country's Air Force prepares to 'increase its lethality' in space.

The US Air Force is now "shifting to space as a warfighting domain," USAF Secretary Heather Wilson told the media on Thursday, November 9.

+We are moving forward with modernization in space, so we're increasing our lethality in all of our areas of endeavor," she stated.

Wilson also said that Section 1605 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 designated space as a potential "combat domain."

"Everyone agrees that space needs to be integrated, normalized as a part of a joint warfighting effort. This year's budget... The FY18 budget proposal increases what the Air Force is proposing to spend on space by 20 percent," Wilson declared.

General David Goldfein, USAF Chief of Staff, added that the US "expects its Air Force to own the high ground, the ultimate high ground and achieve space superiority which is like air superiority - freedom to attack and freedom to maneuver."

"And as we transition from a benign domain from which we monitor and report to a warfighting domain, this is a significant shift that we are leading as we go forward," Goldfein said.

While the Outer Space Treaty signed by the US and USSR in 1967 bars its signatories from stationing weapons of mass destruction in space, it does not prohibit the placement of conventional weapons in orbit.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACEWAR
The Man Behind US Space Operations
 McLean VA (SPX) Oct 30, 2017
 When the U.S. military needs satellite connectivity for any of its operations, it turns to Lt. General David Buck, Commander of both the 14th Air Force of the Air Force Space Command and the Joint Functional Component Command (JFCC) for Space under the U.S. Strategic Command. The 14th Air Force is the service's operational space component to the U.S. Strategic Command. As the 14th Air Forc ... read more
