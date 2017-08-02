Thieves steal radioactive material in Mexico... again

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Monterrey, Mexico (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
Mexican authorities issued an alert Wednesday after thieves stole a piece of academic research equipment containing potentially dangerous radioactive material -- at least the seventh such incident here since 2013.
The thieves grabbed the nuclear densometer from the back of a truck in a shopping center parking lot in the northern city of Monterrey as the driver had a bite to eat at a fast food restaurant, the Mexican interior ministry said.
The device, used to measure soil density, belongs to the civil engineering department at the Nuevo Leon state university, and contains nuclear material that is "highly dangerous" if not handled properly, the state government said.
At least seven civilian devices containing radioactive material have been stolen since 2013 in Mexico, a country dogged by high crime rates and powerful criminal gangs.
So far all the devices have been recovered.
Livermore CA (SPX) Jul 03, 2017
Taking inspiration from an unusual source, a Sandia National Laboratories team has dramatically improved the science of scintillators - objects that detect nuclear threats. According to the team, using organic glass scintillators could soon make it even harder to smuggle nuclear materials through America's ports and borders. The Sandia Labs team has developed a scintillator made of an orga ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement