Ticonderoga-class cruisers Hue City and Philippine Sea return to Mayport

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017
The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers USS Hue City and USS Philippine Sea have returned to their homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
Both cruisers were deployed 7 months with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, which includes the North Atlantic, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.
The Bush carrier group, also including three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, conducted maritime security operations and provided support for Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State group and the joint naval exercises Saxon Warrior and Sea Breeze.
"We traveled from the Baltic to the Black Sea supporting the carrier and national interests on this deployment," Hue City commanding officer Capt. Dan Gillen said in a news release.
"We are privileged to have supported numerous exercises such as Exercise Sea Breeze, as well as host several foreign distinguished guests throughout our deployment."
The USS George H.W. Bush will go into its maintenance and refit cycle for six months at its homeport of Norfolk, Va.
Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017
A new Amphibious Transport Dock ship for the U.S. Navy has successfully completed Acceptance Trials in the Gulf of Mexico, demonstrating its operational readiness. The future USS Portland, built by Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Miss., will be the Navy's 11th San Antonio-class vessel when it is commissioned into service next spring. "The USS Portland is a well-desig ... read more
