Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 28, 2017


The United States' top diplomat defended his country's foreign policy record on Wednesday, saying progress had been made in the last year to rein in North Korea's nuclear ambitions and to counter the "immense challenges" posed by Russia, China and Iran.

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".

Tensions have escalated dramatically on the Korean peninsula this year after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests -- and as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un traded personal insults.

Washington wants North Korea to abandon its nuclear programme and has spearheaded three rounds of UN sanctions against the isolated regime, restricting crucial exports of coal, iron, seafood and textiles from the cash-starved state.

Pyongyang has hit out at those sanctions, calling the latest round "an act of war", and has vowed to never give up its nuclear programme.

In his piece Tillerson said "a door to dialogue remains open" for Pyongyang but warned "until denuclearization occurs, the pressure will continue".

At the same time he called on China -- Pyongyang's only major ally -- to "do more" to pressure North Korea.

Trump's administration has been dogged by allegations his campaign team colluded with Russia to help him win last year's election.

Addressing relations with Moscow, Tillerson said the Trump administration had "no illusions about the regime we are dealing with" and that they were "on guard against Russian aggression".

But he added that Washington needed to "recongize the need to work with Russia where mutual interests intersect" citing Syria civil war where the two countries have backed opposing sides but pushed for peace talks.

On Iran he struck a less conciliatory tone.

"The flawed nuclear deal is no longer the focal point of our policy toward Iran," he warned. "We are now confronting the totality of Iranian threats."

He also defended his cuts to the State Department and USAID budget, saying they were designed to "address root problems that lead to inefficiencies and frustrations".

Critics say Tillerson's first year in office has seen scores of key diplomatic posts go unfilled, embassies hampered by cuts and many veteran staff leave the foreign service altogether.

SUPERPOWERS
China mulls law to punish those who 'slander heroes and martyrs'
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 22, 2017
 China is considering a law that would punish those who "insult or slander heroes and martyrs," according to a report Friday from the country's top legislature. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said on its website that it is examining a proposal on the "Protection of Heroes and Martyrs Law" in order to "promote the spirit of heroic martyrs and patriotism." Si ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin receives another $553M for THAAD

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi

 Saudi says it intercepted Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh
SUPERPOWERS
Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US
SUPERPOWERS
General Atomics receives more than $328.8M for drone systems

 Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems
SUPERPOWERS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
SUPERPOWERS
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

 Ancient military network discovered in northern Syria
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
SUPERPOWERS
US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'

 Putin slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea
SUPERPOWERS
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement