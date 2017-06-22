Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Tillerson urges China to put more pressure on N. Korea
 By Thomas WATKINS, Dave Clark
 Washington (AFP) June 22, 2017


After Trump tweet, China says it works nonstop on N.Korea
Beijing (AFP) June 21, 2017 - China said Wednesday it has made "unremitting" efforts to ease tensions with North Korea after US President Donald Trump tweeted that Beijing had not succeeded in helping.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China was not the "focus and the crux" of the issue on the Korean peninsula and it has stepped up efforts to promote peace talks.

"In order to resolve the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, China has been making unremitting efforts and we have been playing an important and constructive role," Geng said.

"To sum up, our contributions are recognised by all and our efforts are indispensable."

Trump wrote on Twitter that while he appreciated the efforts of President Xi Jinping and China to help with North Korea, "it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!"

The tweet came a day after the death of Otto Warmbier -- a US student who returned in a coma from a prison in North Korea -- and on the eve of a US-China strategic security dialogue.

Since coming to office Trump has tried to get Beijing to put pressure on its ally Pyongyang to curb its nuclear and missile programmes.

It was unclear if the tweet was a signal that those efforts are perceived to have failed. That conclusion could be seen as a warning of unilateral US action to follow.

Pentagon chief blasts N.Korea over US student who died
Washington (AFP) June 21, 2017 - North Korea's treatment of an American student who died after being released from detention in a coma was inhuman and US patience with Pyongyang is running out, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Wednesday.

Otto Warmbier, 22, suffered severe brain damage in North Korea and died on Monday following 18 months of captivity in North Korea after he was sentenced to hard labor for stealing a political poster from a hotel.

"To see a young man go over there healthy and, (after) a minor act of mischief, come home dead basically... this goes beyond any kind of understanding of law and order, of humanity, of responsibility towards any human being," Mattis said.

"What you are seeing I think is the American people's frustration with the regime that provokes and provokes and provokes and basically (is) playing outside the rules, plays fast and loose with the truth, that sort of thing."

N. Korea calls Trump a 'psychopath'
Seoul (AFP) June 22, 2017 - North Korea on Thursday called US President Donald Trump a "psychopath" as tensions soar following the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was evacuated in a coma from North Korean detention last week.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the US president was in a "tough situation" at home and claimed he was toying with the idea of a preemptive strike on North Korea to divert attention from a domestic political crisis.

"South Korea must realise that following psychopath Trump...will only lead to disaster," an editorial carried by the paper said.

A series of atomic tests and missile launches since last year have ratcheted up tensions on the Korean peninsula, and Warmbier's death has further strained relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

Trump slammed the "brutal regime" in Pyongyang, and said he was determined to "prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency."

His language was echoed by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who said in an interview ahead of a White House visit next week that North Korea bears responsibility for the student's death.

"I believe we must now have the perception that North Korea is an irrational regime," Moon told CBS television's "This Morning."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday urged Chinese officials to apply greater diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to force Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear weapons program.

Tillerson's remarks came after he and Pentagon chief Jim Mattis met with the Chinese visitors at the State Department, where the former general said he saw scope for a better defense relationship.

The extent to which Beijing can influence Pyongyang is key in trying to defuse the North Korea crisis, and Tillerson's remarks came the day after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest China's President Xi Jinping had come up short in efforts to lean on Kim Jong-Un's regime.

Calling North Korea the "top security threat" to the United States, Tillerson said China has a "diplomatic responsibility to exert much greater economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime if they want to prevent further escalation in the region".

For their part, the Chinese envoys voiced their opposition to Washington's deployment of the THAAD anti-missile defense system in South Korea and demanded its withdrawal, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

China -- represented by top diplomat Yang Jiechi and General Fang Fenghui -- also pressed for negotiations, proposing again a "dual-track approach" in which North Korea would suspend its nuclear and missile activities while the United States and South Korea would halt large-scale military exercises.

Trump, who frequently denounced China on the campaign trail, has turned to Beijing to help pressure its ally North Korea, prompting concern among Asian partners that America might go easy on the South China Sea territorial dispute.

But on Tuesday, Trump sent a tweet suggesting Xi's efforts had not borne fruit -- a message he reiterated before supporters in Iowa.

"I do like President Xi," he told the crowd Wednesday evening. "I wish we would have a little more help with respect to North Korea, from China. That doesn't seem to be working."

Trump has not elaborated on what might happen next if China, by far the North's most important trading and diplomatic partner, is out of ideas.

Tillerson said the US and Chinese officials had agreed that companies from both countries should not do business with any UN-designated North Korean entities.

- 'Extraordinary threat' -

Trump has made halting the North Korean nuclear threat his number one foreign policy priority.

On Wednesday the US leader took the formal step of extending for another year a national emergency with respect to North Korea that was first decreed in 2008 under president George W. Bush.

In a letter notifying Congress of the move, Trump wrote that the "existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula" together with the "provocative, destabilizing, and repressive actions" of the Pyongyang regime "continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States".

Last month, Beijing and Washington signed a limited deal to open new markets for each other's exports, and a long-standing friend of the Chinese leadership, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, was confirmed as US ambassador.

But tensions remain -- particularly over China's building of artificial islands in disputed South China Sea waters.

"Secretary Mattis and I were clear that the US position remains unchanged," Tillerson said.

The Chinese side defended Beijing's "right to take measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty" and said Washington should respect its security interests.

Still, Mattis spoke in favor of greater communication with the Chinese military, including an officer exchange program to "improve transparency and mutual understanding".

- Warmbier death -

Despite international condemnation and sanctions, North Korea has a small nuclear arsenal and is developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that threaten Japan and South Korea -- and one day could even hit some US cities.

Washington has 28,000 troops deployed in South Korea and a naval armada in the region.

China has tightened controls on trade in North Korean coal, but many doubt it will fully enforce any sanctions that might threaten the stability of its unpredictable neighbor.

Separately, Mattis blasted Pyongyang's treatment of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old student who died on Monday after being evacuated in a coma from detention in North Korea.

His release last week initially seemed a gesture of goodwill by Pyongyang, but it quickly turned sour.

"We see a young man go over there healthy and, (after) a minor act of mischief, come home dead, basically... this goes beyond any kind of understanding of law and order, of humanity, of responsibility towards any human being," Mattis said.

"What you're seeing, I think, is the American people's frustration with a regime that provokes and provokes and provokes, and basically plays outside the rules."

burs-dc-wat-ec-lth/eb

NUKEWARS
K-Pop boycott of US troops concert 'regrettable': Seoul
 Seoul (AFP) June 14, 2017
 South Korea's presidential Blue House said Wednesday it was "regrettable" a government-backed concert for US troops stationed in the country was hit by a boycott from scores of K-Pop stars. The Sunday concert was to mark the 100th anniversary of the US 2nd Infantry Division, which is stationed in Uijeongbu, just north of the capital Seoul, but activists launched a campaign against the event. ... read more
NUKEWARS
