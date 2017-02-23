Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Top US general readies 'full range' of Syria options for Trump
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


Turkey says in 'near complete control' of Syria's Al-Bab
Istanbul (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - Turkish armed forces and allied rebels have almost total control of the Syrian flashpoint town of Al-Bab after entering the centre of the former jihadist stronghold, the defence minister said Thursday.

"It's been a long time since we came to Al-Bab but today we can say that near complete control has been taken of Al-Bab and the city centre has been entered," Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkey and allied pro-Ankara rebels have since last year been seeking to oust Islamic State (IS) jihadists from Al-Bab, encountering heavy resistance and sustaining heavy casualties.

But several Syrian rebel groups had earlier said the town had finally been captured from the jihadists.

Isik said: "When the search and combing operations are over, we will be able to say that Al-Bab has been completely cleared of Daesh (IS) elements.

"This does not need too much more time. As of today, the city centre has been entered and search and combing operations (for remaining jihadists) launched."

Isik reaffirmed that Turkey was now ready to join any operation by international coalition forces to take the Syrian city of Raqa, the de-facto capital of the extremist group.

But he insisted such a campaign must not include Kurdish militia seen as a terror group by Ankara but regarded as Washington as the best fighting force against IS.

Isik said that such an operation should include the pro-Ankara rebels -- who Turkey calls the Free Syrian Army (FSA) -- and Raqa's own residents.

"Turkey would be able to provide such a coalition operation with the necessary support," he said.

The Pentagon's top officer on Thursday would not say if US ground forces will deploy to Syria to fight Islamic State jihadists, observing only that he is readying a "full range of options" for President Donald Trump.

General Joe Dunford's remarks come as the Pentagon finalizes a new plan to defeat IS that Trump ordered shortly after taking office.

"We've been given a task to go to the president with options to accelerate the defeat of ISIS (and) other violent extremist groups," Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said when asked if more US forces would go to Syria.

"We will go to (Trump) with a full range of options from which he can choose," he said, speaking at the Brookings Institution.

America has approximately 500 troops in Syria, mainly special operations commandos who are training and assisting a coalition of local fighters battling IS.

On Wednesday, another four-star general, Joseph Votel, who heads the US military's Central Command, told reporters that more US troops might be needed in Syria.

"It could be that we take on a larger burden ourselves," Votel said, though he stressed he did not favor large combat deployments.

Late last month, US media reported the Pentagon would be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up "safe zones" in Syria, which could require thousands of additional troops.

Trump's new plan to quicken the anti-IS campaign, which began late summer 2014, needs to be carried out in coordination with the State Department and other US political agencies, Dunford said.

"This is an incredibly complex environment. Everything that we do and fail to do will have second- and third-order effects," Dunford said.

"We don't want to bring options to (Trump) and solve one problem only to create a second problem."

Dunford was also asked about Iran's influence in Syria, where it is supporting the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, and in the region in general.

He said he had not seen Iranian behavior change since then-national security advisor Michael Flynn put Tehran "on notice."

"I haven't detected a change in Iran's behavior ... From my perspective the major export from Iran is malign influence across the region," he said, "This is a pattern of behavior that has manifested itself over many years."

Flynn was later forced to resign for not being truthful with the vice president about his discussions with Russia's US ambassador.


