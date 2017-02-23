Top US general readies 'full range' of Syria options for Trump

Istanbul (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - Turkish armed forces and allied rebels have almost total control of the Syrian flashpoint town of Al-Bab after entering the centre of the former jihadist stronghold, the defence minister said Thursday.

"It's been a long time since we came to Al-Bab but today we can say that near complete control has been taken of Al-Bab and the city centre has been entered," Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkey and allied pro-Ankara rebels have since last year been seeking to oust Islamic State (IS) jihadists from Al-Bab, encountering heavy resistance and sustaining heavy casualties.

But several Syrian rebel groups had earlier said the town had finally been captured from the jihadists.

Isik said: "When the search and combing operations are over, we will be able to say that Al-Bab has been completely cleared of Daesh (IS) elements.

"This does not need too much more time. As of today, the city centre has been entered and search and combing operations (for remaining jihadists) launched."

Isik reaffirmed that Turkey was now ready to join any operation by international coalition forces to take the Syrian city of Raqa, the de-facto capital of the extremist group.

But he insisted such a campaign must not include Kurdish militia seen as a terror group by Ankara but regarded as Washington as the best fighting force against IS.

Isik said that such an operation should include the pro-Ankara rebels -- who Turkey calls the Free Syrian Army (FSA) -- and Raqa's own residents.

"Turkey would be able to provide such a coalition operation with the necessary support," he said.